A high-profile Kansas City Chiefs fan is behind bars after being accused of funding his football fixation with a string of bank robberies around the Midwest.

Xavier Babudar, a fixture of Chiefs fandom who is also known as “ChiefsAholic,” was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Friday, after four months on the run from authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Babudar’s arrest and the charges against him in a statement on Monday. He is facing one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

The football fanatic, known for his massive social media following and the shaggy werewolf’s head he wore to nearly every Chiefs game, is accused of eight different robberies or attempted robberies at banks and credit unions across five states between March 2022 and December 2022.



According to court documents, he swiped close to a total of $844,000 during his crime spree, of which $163,560 has been recovered.

Authorities also claim Babudar laundered more than $1 million through casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois during that period.

Kansas City Chiefs fan Xavier Babudar attends Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

Babudar was apprehended for a robbery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last year but was able to escape prosecution after removing his ankle monitor and fleeing house arrest in March, according to federal authorities.

His most recent charges stem from stealing $70,000 from a bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022, before moving the stolen money across state lines into Missouri.

An affidavit for the case also refers to four other bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as the attempted robberies of two Minnesota credit unions.