Families Of Deported Immigrants Storm Biden Headquarters To Demand Apology

A group of families whose loved ones were among the roughly 3 million people deported under the Obama administration will hold a sit-in at Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Philadelphia on Wednesday, saying they’ll refuse to leave until they receive an apology from the former vice president.

The group of roughly 40 families and activists, organized by New Jersey-based immigrant rights group Movimiento Cosecha, plan to ask Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign to commit to a progressive immigration platform and acknowledge the pain caused by deportations under President Barack Obama.

Obama set a record for deportations, although he narrowed his focus later in his presidency to removing convicted criminals, recent border-crossers and people previously removed from the country. (A change in how removals were counted also accounts for some of the record.) Although Obama also pressed for immigration reform and took steps to broaden protections for some immigrants, activists have criticized his administration for its deportation figures and expansion of detention, including for families.

“We can’t ignore the fact he was complacent to Obama’s vicious deportation machine,” said Catalina Santiago, the media coordinator at Movimiento Cosecha. “He is shamelessly ignoring the countless families he destroyed.”

Santiago says that Biden can’t criticize President Donald Trump in good faith or be considered an advocate for immigrant communities until he owns up to the destructive policies he supported.

Biden has so far defended Obama on deportations.

“President Obama, I think, did a heck of a job,” he said in the first Democratic presidential debate when asked about deportation numbers. “To compare him to what [Trump] is doing is ... close to immoral.”

The families say they will share their stories in the lobby of the campaign’s building, and if they aren’t arrested or kicked out, will ask that the Democratic presidential candidate pledge to end the detention and deportation of immigrants, and to reunite separated families. Biden himself is unlikely to make an appearance, since he is scheduled for an event in Iowa on Wednesday evening.

“It was the love of my life who was deported,” said Nelly, a 42-year-old immigrant living in Kalamazoo, Michigan, who is participating in the protests and asked that her last name be withheld. “It was the father of my children and now our lives are completely destroyed.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.