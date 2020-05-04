Store Security Guard Fatally Shot After Dispute Over Facial Mask: Prosecutor

A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was fatally shot after refusing to allow a customer to enter the store because she wasn’t follow the state’s guidance on wearing a face mask in public, authorities said Monday.

Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine, was shot once in the head while working at the store in Flint on Friday afternoon, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

There is a state-wide order that requires all store customers and employees to wear a facial covering amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leyton said Munerlyn was following that order when he stopped Sharmel Teague, 45, because her daughter wasn’t covering her face.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-10 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” Leyton said.

Teague became angry and allegedly spit on Munerlyn, who then directed the store’s cashier not to serve her. Teague left the store but contacted her husband, Larry Edward Teague, 44, who traveled to the store with her son, Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23.

Genesee County Prosecutor's Office Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, are wanted in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard. Sharmel Teague, 45, who is Teague's wife and the mother of Bishop, is in custody facing related charges in the shooting.

Larry Teague allegedly confronted Munerlyn and accused him of disrespecting his wife before Bishop shot the security guard, witnesses said. Both men then left the store.

Munerlyn was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Leyton.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn is senseless and tragic and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law,” the prosecutor said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Employees stand outside the Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, where a security guard was killed on Friday.

Bishop and Larry Teague remained at large as of Monday afternoon. Both men are wanted for first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearm charge. Larry Teague faces additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the governor’s executive order that mandates all customers and employees wear face covers. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Sharmel Teague has been arrested and is waiting to be arraigned on first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm charges.

District County Commissioner Bryant W. Nolden said Monday at a news conference that he had known Munerlyn personally. Nolden described Munerlyn as a kind family man who volunteered in the community.

“He was just an all-around good guy,” Nolden said. “He didn’t bother a soul. All he wanted to do was take care of his family and he always had his kids with him.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Calvin Munerlyn's cousin Pete Tedford embraces Munerlyn's sister Dorothy Nelson outside the Family Dollar store on Sunday.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order requires everyone to wear some kind of face covering when out in public to help stop the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19. Businesses are permitted to refuse service to customers that are not complying with the order, which is set to expire on May 15.

A Family Dollar spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost that it is cooperating with authorities on their investigation.

“As always, we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for our associates and customers,” the spokesperson added while declining further comment.