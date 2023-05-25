Family Files Lawsuit Over Georgia Woman's Fatal Fall From Moving Police Car

The family of a Georgia woman who died last summer after falling out of a moving police car has filed a lawsuit against the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, attorney Ben Crump announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

Brianna Grier, 28, was arrested in Sparta, Georgia, on July 15 after her parents called 911 seeking help for her during a mental health episode, according to NBC News. Grier fell out of the rear passenger door less than a minute into the trip to the sheriff’s office, sustaining severe injuries and dying six days later.

“There is no excuse, no justification for why Brianna Grier is dead and for why she died in such a horrific manner,” Crump said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found the back passenger side door was “never closed” after two Hancock County deputies arrested Grier and put her in the car. The agency said that body camera footage shows the police officers had no contact with her between when she was put into the car and when she fell out.

No criminal charges have been filed.

The $100 million civil lawsuit names Hancock County Sheriff Tomlyn Primus, Lt. Marlin Primus and Deputy Timothy Legette as defendants, according to CBS News.

Grier was “unlawfully and willfully seized and restrained” by deputies, who also “falsely arrested” her, according to the lawsuit.

Hancock Co. (GA) deputies stole the joy of motherhood from #BriannaGrier. They negligently drove off with 28-yo mother of twin daughters in an unsecured transport vehicle, leading to her death. Our $100M lawsuit will work to hold these deputies responsible! pic.twitter.com/zXxB4YzhWo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 24, 2023

The lawsuit also claims the officers “picked her up and dropped her multiple times, ignored her cries for help and deprived her of medical assistance, caused injury to her head and brain and ultimately caused her death, misrepresented the true facts, and defamed her.”

The suit alleges the defendants “acted jointly and in concert” with each other and while they each had the chance to defend Grier, they failed.

Crump, who is representing Grier’s family, said law enforcement claimed that the woman kicked open the door and fell out, which he refuted.

“What happened to her, it shouldn’t have happened,” Grier’s mother said in the press conference. “It hurt me, it really hurt me.”