A cartoon version of President Donald Trump makes an inappropriate comment to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in a new “Family Guy” teaser shared online.

Voice actor Josh Robert Thompson posted the clip from the Fox animated comedy’s upcoming special episode featuring the Trumps to Twitter on Tuesday:

NOT FAKE NEWS! I’m doing the voice of @realDonaldTrump on next week’s @FamilyGuyonFOX! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/39Mbtj878B — Josh Robert Thompson (@joshrthompson) January 8, 2019

In the clip, Ivanka introduces her father to new friend Meg Griffin (Peter Griffin’s daughter). “Pleased to meet you, Meg. You have a beautiful rack,” says Thompson as cartoon Trump. He then interrupts Meg to add: “I was talking about my daughter.”

Trump has a history of making inappropriate comments about his daughters. In 2006, he told ABC’s “The View” that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.” He also speculated on television in 1994 about the breasts of his then 1-year-old daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Entertainment Weekly reports that in the “Family Guy” episode to be aired next week Trump will “find himself in a literal world of hurt” with Griffin (who becomes Trump’s press secretary) after crossing the line with his daughter.

“We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus,” executive producer Alec Sulkin told EW in September. “And he has an encounter like that with Meg.”

The show in October 2016 took aim at Trump over his disgusting comments during the now infamous 2005 bus ride with “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush with this parody: