ENTERTAINMENT

‘Family Guy’ Unloads On ‘Strip Club Lunch Regular’ Sean Hannity

The Fox cartoon's latest episode also mocked conservative actor James Woods.

Family Guy” mercilessly mocked Fox NewsSean Hannity, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, in its latest episode.

Four of the Fox cartoon’s male characters riffed on what they thought the widely watched “Hannity” host looked like. They tossed out ideas such as “strip club lunch regular,” “Wreck-It Ralph at a job interview” and “a fish that inflates to scare predators.”

The episode, titled “Adam West High,” also took aim at conservative actor James Woods, who was called “a political troll and a maniac on Twitter,” and paid tribute to the late “Batman” star West himself, who’d voiced the recurring role of Quahog’s mayor. It originally aired Sunday but clips are now going viral.

Check out the clip here:

“Family Guy” has repeatedly taken aim at Trump in the past. In 2016 it savaged the then-GOP presidential nominee over his disgusting comments about women on that infamous “Access Hollywood” bus ride:

Check out the full “Adam West High” episode here.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Donald Trump Media Sean Hannity Family Guy
CONVERSATIONS