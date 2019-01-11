These Are The Most Anticipated Family Movies Of 2019

Save the date because you won't want to miss these fun family blockbusters.

By Frannie Ucciferri

Movie-loving families, clear your 2019 calendars. Whether you’ve been waiting two years for the next Star Wars or almost 10 years for the next Toy Story, the anticipation is almost over. Kids (as well as the young at heart) will be clamoring to see this year’s big blockbusters, popular sequels and live-action remakes, such as Frozen 2 and the reboot of Aladdin.

We’ve rounded up some of the kids’ movies we’re most looking forward to this year, along with our best guess on their age-appropriateness so you can plan ahead. Don’t forget to watch trailers, and check back on the release date for our full reviews.

Best for: Kids

What’s the buzz? The sequel to The Lego Movie likely will be another hilarious brick-building adventure with optimistic everyman Emmet (again voiced by Chris Pratt) and his master-builder friends. We’re expecting lots of laughs (and plenty of product placement).

Best for: Kids and tweens

What’s the buzz? There are sure to be positive messages and fantasy action galore in the third and final film in DreamWorks’ adventure trilogy. You can look forward to an exciting story and the return of the talented voice cast from the previous two movies.

Best for: Kids and tweens

What’s the buzz? This live-action remake of the 1941 Disney animated classic likely will have impressive visuals and great messages about family and appreciating differences. But thanks to director Tim Burton, it also might have a potentially surreal or darker tone.

Best for: Tweens and teens

What’s the buzz? The popular franchise also gets a live-action twist in 2019 with a wisecracking wannabe detective Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). Although it’s based on a kid-friendly Nintendo game, this movie likely will be edgier than its source material and earlier animated Pokémon movies and series.

Best for: Kids

What’s the buzz? It’s a whole new world for lovable scoundrel Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and his friend the all-powerful genie (Will Smith) as another Disney classic gets the live-action remake treatment. This updated version likely won’t stray far from the original, but it could be more intense.

Best for: Kids

What’s the buzz? It’s been nearly a decade since the release of Toy Story 3, but Pixar’s beloved series is finally getting a new chapter. Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and the gang embark on a new adventure in what’s sure to be a funny, heartwarming family film.

Best for: Kids

What’s the buzz? The “hakuna matata” crew gets a realistic CGI update in this Disney remake. This version features a talented voice cast of primarily African American actors, including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and James Earl Jones, but the memorable songs and original story likely will stay the same.

Best for: Tweens and teens

What’s the buzz? Based on the best-selling series by Eoin Colfer, this sci-fi fantasy adventure could be the next big tween/teen franchise on the level of Harry Potter or the Hunger Games. It tells the story of Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw), a 12-year-old genius and the descendent of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he dives into the dark, hidden world of magic and fairies.

Best for: Kids

What’s the buzz? Disney fans can’t wait for this upcoming sequel to the Disney blockbuster that taught us all to “let it go.” Although details of the movie haven’t been announced yet, it’s safe to expect the return of Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad), as well as great music, strong female role models and kid-friendly fun.

Best for: Tweens and teens