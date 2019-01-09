Family Of Woman Raped While In Vegetative State Speaks Out

“We will continue to cooperate with Phoenix Police and all other investigative agencies to uncover the facts in this deeply disturbing, but unprecedented situation,” the company said.

Police commented for the first time on the investigation Wednesday, saying that no one has been ruled out as a suspect and that the case “is of the highest priority of the Phoenix Police Department.”

“She was not in a position to give consent to any of this. So if anyone can understand that, this was a helpless victim who was sexually assaulted,” police spokesman Tommy Thompson said.

Thompson said that the police investigation began on Dec. 29, when emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from Hacienda HealthCare.

The newborn reportedly had trouble breathing when first delivered, but the child and the mother have seen been relocated to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Thompson said police waited before commenting publicly to avoid scaring the perpetrator into hiding.

When asked if the victim had been repeatedly raped, Thompson responded: “I know she was sexually assaulted at least once, which is way too many times.”

“This woman, though incapacitated, is a very important part of our community and our heart goes out to her,” Thompson said. “In addition, the baby that was born — this child is an important part of our community and as police officers our job, our goal is to protect individuals and make sure that they receive justice.”

Hacienda HealthCare’s longtime CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned on Monday in the wake of the crime. Gary Orman, executive vice president, said the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”