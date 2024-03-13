Family Of Pediatrician Killed Outside Home Sues Apartment Management Company

The family of a Texas pediatrician has filed a lawsuit against the management company that owns the apartment complex where she was fatally stabbed last October, claiming it could have done more to prevent her death.
The lawsuit against Knightvest Management says the Dallas-based company was neglectful in protecting Dr. Talat Khan, 52, who was killed Oct. 28 while sitting in the common area of the apartment complex in Conroe, north of Houston.
Several neighbors, including children, witnessed a man stabbing Khan multiple times before running off, according to reports by KTRK-TV in Houston.
It “didn’t look like he was there, or was a person, blank face, real dark, you know, evil look in his eyes,” neighbor Matthew Amador told the TV station in October. “He had gone and left three times before I even got there, and when I got there, he was checking her pulse to make sure she was alive and then stabbed her three more times.”
According to the lawsuit obtained by HuffPost, the assailant was able to enter and escape from the area through an “ill-maintained and inoperable entry and exit gate” at the apartment complex.
The lawsuit alleges that the management company and affiliates, which together owned, managed and maintained the complex, also failed to hire or “adequately” train safety or security personnel despite the potential risk, citing crime statistics in the area.
“Upon information and belief, the crime statistics indicate that within two and a quarter mile of the apartment complex, from the end of 2018 through the end of 2023, there were eight (8) dead bodies, sixty-six (66) assaults, and sixty (60) burglaries,” the lawsuit says.
In a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday, Bilaal Badat, an attorney representing Khan’s family, said the family is still grieving her loss.
“They know firsthand the pain this event has caused and would not want anyone to go through what they have gone through because of the negligence of an apartment complex and their management company,” the statement said.
According to the Houston Chronicle, 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich was indicted earlier this year on a murder charge in connection with Khan’s death.
Knightvest Management did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for a comment.