This New Body Swap Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Family Switch” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This new body swap movie stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as parents who wake up in the bodies of their two children on the most important morning of each of their lives. Released on Nov. 30, the film is based on the children’s book “Bedtime For Mommy” by the late Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.
“Family Switch” also features Rita Moreno, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster and Howie Mandel. Reviews have been generally negative thus far.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
The new Christmas comedy “Candy Cane Lane” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 1.
Eddie Murphy plays a man who makes a deal with an elf to win his neighborhood’s annual holiday decoration contest. The cast also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, David Alan Grier, Nick Offerman and Chris Redd.
Twenty-six years after the release of “Good Burger,” Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell returned for a sequel, which was released on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.
Although reviews have been mixed, the movie boasts an impressive cast of characters in main roles and cameos ― including Nicole Byer, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Pete Davidson, Rob Gronkowski, Mark Cuban, Yung Gravy, Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, Andy Samberg. Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang and Chrissy Teigen.
An older Christmas movie is trending on Hulu right now.
Although “Jack Frost” was a box office bomb when it premiered in 1998, it’s reaching new audiences on streaming. Michael Keaton plays a musician who dies in a car accident on the way to see his family but comes back to life in the form of a snowman.
Going back even further, the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” is one of the top movies on Max. The comedy presents a series of vignettes about a boy growing up the 1940s and his most memorable Christmas.
Fans of the film might also enjoy the sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which features most of the original cast and was released on Max in 2022.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.