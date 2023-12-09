Actually-Fun Family Games Even Teens Will Want To Play With You

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to young kids, offer to play Candyland or Connect Four and they’ll happily go grab the box. But older kids are a little trickier to win over — especially if the only type of gaming they’re into involves a screen and a controller.

What happened to good old-fashioned family games? Well, they actually got even more fun — for everyone! All the games rounded up here are just as enjoyable for older kids and teens as they are for adults. (There’s no pretending to have fun for the sake of bonding.) They’re also easy to get the hang of because nothing shoots down a game night faster than not being able to understand how to play.

Gift your tween or teens something off this list and you’ll be giving yourself the best gift of all — quality time that’s the stuff core memories are made of.

