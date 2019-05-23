Zoo Forced To Euthanize Flamingo After Child Hits It With Rock

A Bloomington, Illinois zoo was forced to euthanize one of its flamingo after its leg was broken by a rock thrown by an elementary school student.

Jay Tetzloff, director of the Miller Park Zoo told the Bloomington Pentagraph newspaper, a local news outlet, that that a “juvenile guest accidentally injured a flamingo on Monday by skipping a rock into the habitat.”

The rock broke the flamingo’s leg.

“Unfortunately, staff determined the best course of action given the animal’s injuries was to euthanize the bird,” he said. “This was a truly unfortunate accident, and we are working with the juvenile’s family to move forward.”

Tetzloff declined to tell the age of the student when the Washington Post followed up.

According to CentralIllinoisProud.com, the zoo had 25 flamingos before Monday’s death.