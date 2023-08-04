You'll Barely Recognize These Famous Actors Striking In Plain Clothes

1
Mario Tama / Getty Images
SAG-AFTRA is on strike! The union representing actors called for a strike last month after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, especially over the topics of compensation and AI-generated content.
2
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
As such, plenty of famous faces have joined the picket lines in New York and Los Angeles recently. Aisha Tyler:
3
Allison Janney:
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images
4
Carla Gugino, Julianna Margulies, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, and Anthony Rapp:
NDZ/Star Max/GC Image
5
Awkwafina:
Mega / GC Images
6
Bette Midler:
Gotham / GC Images
7
Bob Odenkirk:
Hollywood To You / GC Images
8
Busy Philipps:
Raymond Hall / GC Images
9
Logan Lerman, Chloe Fineman, Kaitlyn Dever, and Joey King:
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images
10
Christian Slater:
Jose Perez / GC Images
11
Hilary Duff and Francia Raisa:
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
12
Jason Sudeikis and Alex Edelman:
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images
13
Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley:
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
14
Kevin Bacon:
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
15
Liv Hewson and Samantha Hanratty:
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
16
Mandy Moore:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
17
Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan:
Ndz / GC Images
18
Miguel A. Nunez and Paula Patton:
Hollywood To You / GC Images
19
Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe:
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
20
Patrick Schwarzenegger:
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
21
Rosario Dawson:
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
22
Finally, Susan Sarandon:
Ndz / GC Images