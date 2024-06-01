8 Famous People Who Changed Their Names For Hollywood, And 8 Who Absolutely Refused To

Changed their name: Michelle Yeoh
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Back in the '80s, the actor was pressured to change her name. She told USA Today, "I only adopted the name Michelle when I got into the film industry because my producer said at the time, 'No one is going to be able to say your name.'"
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Refused: Amrit Kaur
Errich Petersen / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images
Advertisement
The actor told Harper's Bazaar that she only recently started correcting people's pronunciation of her name. "For a long time, I was 'Aym-ritt,' which is disgusting. It doesn’t sound good... It was only three years ago I started telling my friends and family that my name is 'Um-rith.' You pronounce it like a U, not an A. All my life, I’d been called 'Aym-ritt.'"
Matt Winkelmeyer / Variety via Getty Images
"Because I’m a newcomer, I don’t have a lot of clout. But at the same time, that’s my small little form of self-love or activism. But at least we’re starting to normalize being South Asian. If you can pronounce 'Saoirse,' as in Saoirse Ronan, if you can make the effort to learn a Caucasian name, then you can make the effort to learn a South Asian name as well."
Unique Nicole / Getty Images
Changed their name: Taika Waititi
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic
Advertisement
His father's last name was Waititi, and his mother's is Cohen. His parents, who never married, wrote Cohen on Waititi's birth certificate, but the filmmaker told Cultural Daily that he switched back and forth throughout his childhood. "Growing up, I was doing a lot of acting and stuff. And because Cohen is on my passport, I would use Cohen through school, and I was known as Taika Cohen. And then, when I went to live with my dad on that side of the family, I was known as Waititi. So I always used both names throughout my life, according to where I was living."
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
"As a painter, I often felt like that was more the Waititi side of myself; I would be Taika Waititi as the painter. And then, because I made my first short film in that area where I was known as Waititi, that was the name that was put on the film. And that film did really well, and suddenly I had a career as a filmmaker, and now everyone knows me as Waititi."
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic
Refused: Ki Hong Lee
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
In an interview with the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, the actor acknowledged that he has a "very Korean name" and considered Anglicizing it earlier in his career. However, he came across an interview of Uzo Aduba, who recalled asking her mom for a name that was easier for people to pronounce. "And she goes, 'Well, if they can learn to say Dostoyevsky and Tchaikovsky and all those names, they can learn to say your name.' And that resonated with me."
Changed their name: Mindy Kaling
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The actor told NHPR that she shortened her name when she got into comedy because no one could pronounce it — some people even made jokes about it. "It's a South Indian name, and it's a long name. As a performer, these comedians would just butcher it, and then be like, 'I don't know what it is! Just this girl, Mindy.'"
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images
Advertisement
"When you do comedy...these are all comedians who changed their names, and I felt it was the easiest thing for me to do, and ultimately, it was really beneficial to do it. It was something that I had a lot of mixed feelings about. But my parents didn't mind. I talked to them about it. And then, I ended up shortening it. It's bittersweet, but I have to say, it was such a help to my career to have a name that people could pronounce."
John Shearer / WireImage
Refused: Keanu Reeves
Steve Granitz / WireImage
On the "Smartless" podcast, he recalled being told his name was "too ethnic" when he first got to Hollywood. Though he was annoyed about it, he came up with a few different options that his agent didn't approve: Chuck Spadina and Templeton Page-Taylor. They agreed to try out Casey Reeves, but Reeves couldn't do it. "Eventually, I went back to my agents, and I was like, 'I can't change my name.'"
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Advertisement
Changed their name: Jo Koy
Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage / Getty Images
During the Netflix special "In His Elements," the comedian shared that people would laugh at his name when he did stand-up early in his career. He was mulling over different options when his aunt called him over to eat with her nickname for him: Jo Koy. For over 30 years, he's used that as his stage name.
Netflix
"I go, 'Then what do you call me?' She goes, 'I call you Jo ko. That is your nickname. Jo ko.' And for all of you at home who don't know what that means: In Tagalog, ko means my. My nickname is my Jo. Jo ko. How fucking sweet is that?"
Netflix
Advertisement
Refused: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
During an interview with Variety, the "Never Have I Ever" actor spoke about the importance of respecting names. "Obviously, Tamil names are super long. My entire full name — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — I have 20 letters... I think one of the greatest disrespects you can do to a person is not put the effort into somebody’s name."
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
Changed their name: KJ Apa
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
Advertisement
On an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the TV show host asked what KJ stands for. The actor replied, "KJ is short for Keneti James, which is a Samoan name. I'm named after my father."
Refused: Nicole Scherzinger
Pool / Getty Images
Though the singer was born Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente, Scherzinger isn't a stage name. Her biological father left when she was a few years old, and her mother remarried. Scherzinger's stepfather adopted her, and she took his last name. She told The Guardian, "It's a crazy name, Scherzinger. It comes from my adoptive father, and the Austrian translation is jokester, which explains Schamazeballs [her phrase coined on the X Factor]."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Advertisement
Changed their name: Kal Penn
Axelle / FilmMagic
In 2008, the actor told Nirali Magazine that Anglicizing his name resulted in a 50% increase in audition callbacks. "Almost as a joke to prove friends wrong, and half as an attempt to see if what I was told would work (that Anglicized names appeal more to a white-dominated industry), I put 'Kal Penn' on my résumé and photos. Auditions did increase, and I was amazed. It showed me that there really is such an amount of racism (not just overt, but subconscious as well)."
Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb
Refused: Ke Huy Quan
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
After winning an Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," he told reporters that he started out in Hollywood using his real name. "When it got really tough, my manager told me that 'maybe, you know, it would be easier if you were to have an American-sounding name,' and I was so desperate for a job that I would do anything," he recalled. But after using the name Jonathan and taking a long break from acting, "The very first thing that I wanted to do was to go back to my birth given name."
Handout / Getty Images
Changed their name: Awkwafina
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
The actor told Galore, "I just really thought it was funny when people try to subtilize products like Neutrogena. Because I just imagine someone sitting there, thinking about all these weird names, especially the water names. But anyways, I just came up with it when I was 16 and thought it was really funny. And then, I eventually adopted it."
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Advertisement
"My rap name was just Aquafina, but then I think when we were putting out the video, the guy that made the video...he was like, 'Well, we should change the spelling so you don't get sued,'" she recalled. "So, he spelled it so extra. He spelled it in the most extra way ever. So, I was like, 'I feel like people aren't going to understand this,' and he was like, 'Yeah, but I feel like it would be unique, so then people [will] look it up.' But then, no one knows how to spell it. So, you know, it came back to bite me in the ass."
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Refused: Hasan Minhaj
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images
In 2019, the comedian went viral for correcting Ellen DeGeneres's pronunciation of his name during her show. He later explained on "Patriot Act" that people pressured him to change his name when he first got into comedy. So, he spent two months introducing himself at open mics as Sean.
Advertisement
But he quickly realized that didn't align with his principles — though many Asian folks are similarly pressured to change their names. "You'll have people who are like, 'This is my Chinese name, this is my American name.' But I'm like, 'Dude, fuck that.' Your name's your name."
Netflix / Via Twitter: @patriotact
Changed their name: Bruno Mars
John Esparza / via Getty Images
During an interview with Rap-Up, the singer shared the story behind his stage name. "Bruno is after Bruno Sammartino, who was this big, fat wrestler. I guess I was this chunky little baby, so my dad used to call me that as a nickname. The Mars came up just because I felt like I didn’t have no pizzazz, and a lot of girls say I’m out of this world, so I was like I guess I’m from Mars."
John Esparza / via Getty Images
Advertisement
And finally, refused: Jamie Chung
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
In an interview with Byrdie, the actor spoke about the racism she's encountered — both in Hollywood and out in the world. "I can never hide my Asianness. But nor would I want to. I've been married for five years, and I won't even change my last name! I’ll never do it. I love my husband [actor Bryan Greenberg], but it’s just my identity. I’m never gonna change it."
Jc Olivera / FilmMagic