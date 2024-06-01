8 Famous People Who Changed Their Names For Hollywood, And 8 Who Absolutely Refused To

Back in the '80s, the actor was pressured to change her name. She told USA Today, "I only adopted the name Michelle when I got into the film industry because my producer said at the time, 'No one is going to be able to say your name.'"

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Though she reluctantly agreed to the name change, Yeoh voiced her disbelief at the time. "What do you mean they can't say it? It's Yeoh as in Yo, that’s easy right? Choo as in 'choo choo train' and Kheng as in 'king.' Why can't you put those three words together?"