A Midea U-shaped window unit that's super quiet (8% off)

If a quiet space is important to you, look no further than this smart Midea unit that works with an app, remote and voice control. It comes in a totally unique "U" shape that hugs the window sill, instead of sitting in the window, so you can still open your window and get fresh air while the unit is installed."We live in a small duplex apartment, 2br, 1 ba. Unit arrived as promised, on time, unscathed. Install was simple. Quiet, quiet, quiet!!! Unbelievably quiet. We've owned several different window AC units and this one is by far the best. Cools really well. Quiet as a church mouse. Because the motor is on the outside and the head unit is on the inside of the house, separated by your window, that adds to the quietness of this unit. Once it's installed, you can open the window all the way if you need to. If Midea continues to make these units as well as this one , we'll never buy anything else. The outside portion is much smaller than what we're used to and because of that we're going to leave it in year round with a good cover for the winter. We love this air conditioner and we give it our highest possible recommendation. Fabulous!" — Dee Wardlow