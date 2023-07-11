If you’re not blessed with the gift of central air, you may spend your days sweating, panting and wishing you could control the weather. Before you enter full despair, we urge you to check out these Amazon Prime Day sales on air conditioners and fans.
We rounded up a variety of styles and types of cooling devices, from window ACs to feature-packed fans. Rest assured, all are here to help you break the heat and maintain a much better level of comfort in your home, even when it feels like the first circle of hell outside.
Some of these discounts are pretty hefty, so if you’ve been waiting to finally hit “purchase” on an AC, today is likely the day. These also make for great gifts for kids in college dorms or anyone living in a building that’s full of “character” (i.e. full of out-of-date appliances.)
We hope you find the perfect fan or AC for your home for you at a price that’s just as cool.
Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
A black GE window unit (15% off)
Perfect for bedrooms, offices or other smaller spaces, this compact window unit has three modes and three fan speeds. It has a remote control and comes in black and white, if you prefer darker decor. Promising review:
"Nice GE ac unit! I got this for my daughter's bedroom because her room gets the hottest, especially during the Summer. The ac was in great shape when I unboxed it. My husband was able to easily install it into her window with no issues. I love that it's all black, making it look more sleek and stylish than the white ones. It didn't take long to get it up and running, got her room feeling nice and cold in no time. It's easy to use and all the buttons are responsive. It can be pretty loud when it kicks on, but no a big deal to us. It's the perfect size for her bedroom and so far has worked great. Overall satisfied and would recommend. Great price for this unit!" — Spring Newman
A three-in-one portable AC unit (20% off)
If you can't install a window unit or want to conserve space, this standing GE air conditioner also works as a dehumidifier and fa. The wheels make it easy to move around your space. Promising review:
"I just got this air conditioner installed and up and running before the weather turned really hot and I'm so glad I did! This my be my smartest purchase of the year. My small living room gets insufferably hot during July and August. Last summer was awful. This summer I got smart and decided to invest in a portable air conditioner. In my case, having the air conditioner out in the living area works far better than having one in a window. I can easily position the unit to blow cool air near me or even on me. The controls are easy and the noise, although very audible, is not annoying. It is the sound of cool in the summer. The controls are very accessible and easy to use. The window insert is a bit flimsy in my opinion, but it is also very versatile. There are instructions to guide the buyer through the installation process. It was slow going for me for a while, but I'm so glad it got this running and cooling me off just in time." — lighten_up_already
A standing unit that will automatically adapt temperature (18% off)
Made with a sensor chip, this standing air conditioner will automatically adjust to ensure air stays at the temperature you set. It has a handle remote and wheels to make it easy to move. Promising review
: "I bought this to help combat the Vegas heat. It’s no louder than your typical ac unit, it cooled down everything in a matter of seconds. It gets so cold that I need to turn it off, and that’s with the dead heat in Vegas during the summer! Best affordable portable ac unit I’ve had by far. So nice and compact too, easy to fit in small spaces. Set up was too easy." — 8H0ME8
A tilting wall mount fan with green blades (10% off)
Give yourself some breeze from above with this wall-mounted fan that tilts and oscillates. It has five speeds and an up-to-eight-hour timer so you can set it and forget it. Promising review
: "Best purchase I've made all year! Love, love, love this fan! The remote is icing on the cake, there is even a button to turn off the bright blue lights at night. And, it's but too noisy either, just the right amount to help you fall asleep and stay asleep." — Jakkiplier
A ceiling fan with reversible blades (31% off)
Start the cooling process from the top down with this four-blade ceiling fan. It has a handy remote control so you never need to worry about climbing on a chair to change the speed and it's also got reversible blades that let you switch between white and a brown wood look.Promising review:
"Love this fan for my very well-covered porch. Not sure how long it'll last being out in the open air but the quality is excellent. If I could change one thing. I wish it dimmed more than it does for a little more romantic feel at night. We get lots of compliments and despite the dimming issue I personally have with it, I'd definitely recommend it. We get lots of compliments on it" — Lori
An evaporative swamp cooler (20% off)
Give your space some extra cooling and moisture with this indoor and outdoor swamp cooler. It's portable and covers up to 700 square feet. Promising review:
"We live in AZ where the weather is hot and dry and temps can be 115 degrees and higher during the Summers. We purchased 2 of the 3000 units for our back patio. We had our first 100 degree day and party with 25 plus party goers. These units were the hot topic of conversation on how well they worked and how quiet. The 12 gallon reservoirs had plenty of water after 4.5 hours of use starting at 4pm. Our party goers were taking pics, and Vagkri will most likely see new orders soon :-)" — SLB
A super sleek Windmill unit that's as good-looking as it is powerful (13% off)
A sleek, minimalist air conditioning unit with a dual filtration system? Yup, there's a start-up for that. Designed in New York City, Windmill makes easy-to-install, good-looking AC units that thrive in city apartments. It comes with a remote but is also voice-enabled and can run on an app you can control with your phone.Promising review:
"This window AC is everything! I got 1 for my daughter’s room and it’s perfect. Cools the room well and runs smoothly. Even connects to my phone so I can monitor while she sleeps. And you can turn the beeping and lights off so it runs in the dark quietly without disturbing her. Incredibly simple to set up also, was able to do it in 10 minutes. Get one!!" — Jacqueline K.
A Vagkri portable air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier (36% off)
This portable, powerful AC unit has wheels for extra movement and functions as a dehumidifier and fan in addition to an air conditioner. It provides maximum air circulation for larger spaces up to 500 square feet. Promising review:
"Found this reasonably priced AC unit on Amazon. Shipped quickly. Easy to install and operate. 12,000 BTU is perfect for our unconditioned Arizona Room. Quiet and comfortable - everyone enjoys the room in the summer now. Great customer service - needed an additional window fixture and they solved our problems without any issues. Unit works great and everyone is happy." — Carrie Staton
A Midea U-shaped window unit that's super quiet (8% off)
If a quiet space is important to you, look no further than this smart Midea unit that works with an app, remote and voice control. It comes in a totally unique "U" shape that hugs the window sill, instead of sitting in the window, so you can still open your window and get fresh air while the unit is installed.Promising review:
"We live in a small duplex apartment, 2br, 1 ba. Unit arrived as promised, on time, unscathed. Install was simple. Quiet, quiet, quiet!!! Unbelievably quiet. We've owned several different window AC units and this one is by far the best. Cools really well. Quiet as a church mouse. Because the motor is on the outside and the head unit is on the inside of the house, separated by your window, that adds to the quietness of this unit. Once it's installed, you can open the window all the way if you need to. If Midea continues to make these units as well as this one , we'll never buy anything else. The outside portion is much smaller than what we're used to and because of that we're going to leave it in year round with a good cover for the winter. We love this air conditioner and we give it our highest possible recommendation. Fabulous!" — Dee Wardlow
A Pelonis oscillating fan with aromatherapy diffuser (18% off)
Enjoy the scents of your favorite essential oils and feel a cool breeze with this slim oscillating fan that has an aromatherapy diffuser. It offers five speeds with quiet modes for sleeping. Promising review:
"Great airflow easy to setup and the modes for the fan are idiot proof love that it also has an aromatherapy tray to keep the room fresh smelling while cooling!" — Tyler Scott
A powerful window air conditioner with a dehumidifier and fan (16% off)
Cool up to 250 square feet with this window unit that works as an air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier. It's said to be quieter than a refrigerator and has a remote so you can control it from afar. Promising review:
"I really liked how well this removed all the uncomfortable humidity in my 2 bedroom apartment during the hottest days of the summer. The filter does a great job at catching all the fussies that are in my apartment. It's crazy seeing what is floating around in the air! It comes with everything you need to install it. Including foams and seals. Convenient!" — ALONDRA
A Dreo smart tower fan with voice control (15% off)
Welcome to the future with this high-powered voice-control tower fan. There's no assembly needed and it comes with a handy app so you can control it from the remote or your phone.Promising review:
"I am a true habitaul fan user. I was on the search for something that would last and was quiet. This is it. Best fan I have ever purchased. Getting ready to buy another. It is quiet (obivously makes some noise) but it is minimal. The options are fantastic and the power is great. You wil not waste money with this purchase. Try to catch it on sale. Best purchased fan EVER!" — Queen isabelle