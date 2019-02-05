Fan's Crazy $250 Super Bowl Bet On Rams' Futility Wins $100,000

The Los Angeles Rams’ lackluster offense in a 13-3 Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots didn’t make for exciting football ― but it made one lucky bettor $100,000 richer.

The gambler wagered $250 at long shot 400-to-1 odds that the Rams, averaging nearly 33 points per game in the regular season, would score just 3 points in the big game, according to South Point Sportsbook supervisor Tim Fitzgerald in Las Vegas on Monday. When Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with just seconds remaining, the bettor became a winner.

At least for that lucky fan, it was probably the most exciting Super Bowl ever.

We can’t say the same for the famed Bettor X, who lost a reported $3.8 million betting on the Rams ― to win.