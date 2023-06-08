What's Hot

Fan Commits Major Condiment Crime At Guardians Game, And We Can Barely Watch

"Disgusting," wrote one observer.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A baseball fan was spotted devouring a tub of mustard with a wooden spoon like it was ice cream. (Watch the video below.)

“Legend,” wrote “The Dery Brothers Guardians” podcast co-host T.D., who shared a clip Tuesday on Twitter of the condiment crime at the Cleveland Guardians’ Progressive Field.

The large jar was nearly empty, meaning the guy had perhaps consumed enough to deprive a gazillion hot dogs of their proper topping.

The spectator can now be eligible for entry into the Eating Monstrosities Hall of Fame. He’ll join the Yankees fan who punched a hole in his hot dog so he could use it as a straw for his beer and another Yankee loyalist who dipped his hot dog in beer before taking a bite.

One observer on Twitter perfectly summed up the man’s mustard malfeasance: “Disgusting.”

HuffPost has reached out to the WFNY team, which is associated with the podcast, to try to get a few more details.

