Protester Seen In Viral 'Monday Night Football' Tackle Video Files Police Report

The protester at the center of a video showing Los Angeles Rams players Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley teaming up to stop him as he ran around the field has filed a police report following the viral takedown.

The man, whom animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere identified as Alex Taylor, ran onto the field as a protest during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.”

Taylor, one of two activists from the group who ran onto the field, was chased by security while he held a device that emitted pink smoke before Wagner and McKinley came in from the sidelines to bring his run to a halt.

Did the guy dressed in all black at the top of the screen blow his ACL?? pic.twitter.com/4YZewOINuI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2022

Taylor has since filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, TMZ first reported, and multiple outlets have since confirmed.

A representative speaking on behalf of Taylor and fellow protester Allison Fluty told KPIX-TV that the man tackled by Wagner is considering his options “including legal action against the players involved and the NFL.”

The group has also done “open rescue” protests where members have been arrested and charged with felonies for taking animals from farms, SFGate reported.

A representative of Taylor’s group deemed the encounter with the football players a “blatant assault,” TMZ reported.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb... and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

Wagner told reporters on Wednesday he’s aware of the police report.

“Can’t really focus on it,” Wagner said.

“I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that [smoke] is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The chase video showed 49ers’ director of security Mike Anderson falling awkwardly during the pursuit, and it was later reported he’d pulled his hamstring, according to the team’s tight end George Kittle. Anderson has since been reported to be doing well and was in “good spirits,” according to NBC Sports.

Wagner’s coach Sean McVay supported his player in response to news of the police report.