I think it's safe to say we're all just Barbies and Kens living in a Barbie World, because "Barbie" is not only currently the biggest movie in the world, but also a cultural zeitgeist.
Now, if you've seen the movie, you know Barbie and Ken have a different type of relationship than I think we all imagined they would before we saw the film.
But first off, just a reminder:
Of course, it was established even in the trailers that Ken was only an accessory to Barbie and that he only had a good day if she looked at him. And while the two are boyfriend and girlfriend in the movie, Barbie doesn't seem to feel the same way for Ken as he does for her.
This could be explained by the fact that Barbie and Ken are dolls, and they don't really have a "sexual" attraction to each other. And, also, that Barbie is Barbie and doesn't need Ken's validation to exist.
As @aaaashbash points out, in the scene where Gloria, Sasha, and Barbie travel back to Barbie Land, Gloria mentions that she never had a Ken doll growing up (only Barbie dolls).
She goes on to say since Barbie is coming from Gloria's subconscious — and Gloria didn't feel like Barbie needed a Ken doll — then Barbie wouldn't feel the need to have a Ken doll.
And a lot of people in the comments, like myself, really hadn't thought about it that way:
OK, what do you guys think of this theory? Does it make sense as to why Barbie didn't want to be with Ken? Or do you think it just wasn't that deep?
