Fan's Throwback Of World Series Home Run Takes A Bonkers Turn

Maybe he was unclear on the concept.
A fan watching the World Series at Globe Life Field caught a home run hit by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith in Game 2 Wednesday. So the guy pumped his arm a few times as if to throw the ball back ― as diehards sometimes do when the opposing team hits a homer ― then tossed his glove onto the field instead!
“What?” Fox announcer Joe Buck exclaimed after watching the replay.
The broadcaster guessed that the spectator forgot himself in the throes of “sheer ecstasy.” Or maybe he just wanted more attention?
Either way, USA Today reported that Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena threw the glove back to him.
If the dude was a Rays fan, he left the game happy. Tampa Bay won, 6-4, to even the series at a game apiece.
Here’s a longer look:
