57 Fancy But Inexpensive Gifts For Everyone On Your List

A set of four vintage-style botanical prints
"I bought these as a gift for my mother, and I am so glad I did. The print quality is outstanding: The lines are crisp, and the colors are saturated and solid. I'm wholly impressed with my purchase and would recommend these to anyone who loves the botanical aesthetic." — Rin
A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case
They'll be able to pack their favorite key pieces in a safe, sound and stylish way. It's available in 11 colors.
"Really amazing value. It looks pretty luxe, but I can't believe the price I bought it for
— especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well). I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too; that's been very helpful." — Dee
A unique pearl light
The pearl changes colors, and you can even pop it out of the shell and carry it with you!
"Actually wanted a different version from Urban Outfitters but didn’t want to pay the huge price (and it had bad reviews), so I looked to see if Amazon had a version and found this for way less! The shape is different from Urban's but still cute. It arrived and I love it! The shell can actually be used to hold jewelry, too (if the ball ever breaks or gets lost). The ball LED colors are pretty!" — Val V
A pair of pink coupe glasses with a gold rim
Even their $5 bottle of bubbly will feel a little more Veuve Clicquot.
"I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." — JLJ
"I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" — Nicole L.
Wood grain noise-isolating earbuds for anyone who is always losing theirs
These look stylish enough that they'll always know where they are, but are actually cheap enough that they can replace them if need be.
"These are the best headphones I've ever purchased, hands down. I love these because of the cords, sound, and durability!
I've had this pair for a year and a month so far and they're still going strong, even with how rough I treat my earbuds. They're always in my pocket, in my earbud case, bag, jacket pockets, anywhere, and sometimes they swing around, hitting things, or are used while running at the gym. I fold them by wrapping them around three fingers, and given how many times I've done that, it's absolutely amazing that they still work and that the sound hasn't faded or broken. There's a mic that I use to call people and it still works fine; just press the button once to end the call or pause/play music. The wood-and-metal finish looks awesome, and they stick out of my ears in a peculiar fashion that tends to leave a lot of people awed and get compliments. The bass sound is definitely amplified and I love it, and the noise [isolation] works fine — I can tune out anyone in a busy or loud environment (not 100% completely, but still pretty well). They came with a cute little pouch and six pairs of tips (which were handy because one of them fell out and I needed a replacement). The cords are really nice and coated in plastic, and they don't tangle very easily (after so much wear, though, they're starting to be a little weaker and easier to tangle). This product is amazing and exceeded my expectations. I would definitely buy another pair or several for birthday gifts, and maybe the 3.0 to see how it's improved." — Amazon Customer
Or a set of surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
They'll be able to jam out to their favorite tunes, nod thoughtfully at their go-to podcast or simply call into all their Zoom meetings with great sound clarity (and no background noise). These also come with a couple of sizes of buds so you can ensure a secure — and comfortable — fit.
They also come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14 hours of charge, as well as four-plus hours of continuous playback. They're also sweatproof and waterproof. With over 200,000 5-star reviews, they are mega-popular, too.Promising reviews:
"Excellent sound quality and easy to pair with many devices. I have four other pairs of earbuds, and these are the best I have found.
I use earbuds every night to listen to movies on TV so as not to disturb the wife while she sleeps. These are fantastic for that. I also use them during the day to listen to music while walking or biking. The best earbuds at an incredible value.
Everyone who needs earbuds should have at least a pair of these in their possession. Awesome quality in the best earbuds I have found online!" — Michael1
"I've been wanting to get some cordless wireless headphones for a long time that were affordable. Decided to go with these, and they were honestly worth the money. The bass is great and the sound is clear. Everyone should pick one up; they are amazing!
" — Linda
A bar of quadruple-milled, shea butter–infused French soap to soften rather than dry out their skin
"I generally make my own soaps and body butters because I have extremely sensitive skin, but I have completely fallen in love with this line. The lather is luxuriously ample, yet gentle
. The scent fills the bathroom but does not linger heavily on the body. It leaves my skin clean and soft — not dry, as most bar soaps do. I highly recommend the Rose and Mirabelle scents. These bars are quadruple-milled, so they do last a while." — NoIWontPutMyName
A pretty celestial journal to inspire short and sweet daily reflections
It's gorgeous and durable, so they'll actually want to use it for the full five years. The pages are also gilded.
A wavy mirror for an inexpensive boost of artistic interior design
"I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked, no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price!!!" — M. Gonzalez
A short, silky robe made for lounging around, getting ready and listening to some Sinatra
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors and prints.
"I am really surprised how high quality this robe is for the prize. I bought one and ended up buying more!" — Ashley Laiken
"I bought this for my sister who wanted a lightweight robe. I started looking at Victoria’s Secret to buy her the same one I have in a different color, and struck out so I came to Amazon. She likes it better than the one I have, and you seriously can’t tell the difference in quality. Hers might even be holding up better than mine!
" — Hannah
A pair of ice-rolling globes that'll be like an at-home facial treatment, but for way less money
They can keep them in the fridge or freezer or even warm them up in hot water.
Promising review:
"I had an ice roller that I thought was great, until I tried these. WOW, no comparison. These are fantastic.
They’re heavy, well-made, and stay cold a very long time. Not only do these feel wonderful on the face, they feel great behind the ears and down the back of the neck. They come in a velour pouch. I’m very happy with this purchase." — ask
A box of TikTok-beloved Maldon flaked salt
It'll make a fancy stocking stuffer for any gourmand, and it'll look so cute on their kitchen counter. This is great for adding texture and flavor to everything from caprese salads to crispy chicken cutlets to freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies.
Promising review:
"Have I become a salt snob? I asked for a marble salt box
for Valentines Day, and I couldn't very well put common table salt inside such a beautiful thing, could I? No. I did a bit of research and found out that Maldon's Sea Salt flakes are the gold standard... even better than the pink salt I bought at the big box store that rhymes with Bosco! This salt's texture is a delight and the flavor is clean and bright (without being sharp).
This is a little luxury in my kitchen, and every time I use it, I'm like, 'Dang. This is the good life!'" — Indiana A.
A chic textured travel wallet to store their cash, boarding pass, passport, credit cards and more
It's made of RFID-blocking material and is available in 38 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess
. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins, as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
An etched rocks glass personalized with their favorite city in map form
They're dishwasher-safe too.
Promising review: "I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events. I gave them as gifts and they were really well received. They are a fun gift to give and receive." — Antcat
A set of super-sized (9.5 inches!) and super-soft satin scrunchies
You can split up the package for stocking stuffers, too.Promising reviews:
"Honestly, I was very skeptical because I didn’t think I would like oversize scrunchies, but I have a long hair and I find any other scrunchies always pulling out my hair, so these are extremely comfortable. The downside is now I must get them in all colors 😃" — Dawn Sullivan
"These scrunchies are perfect for my thick natural hair and just like described it is very elastic and does not frizz up your hair when you tie it! I use this for my low buns and tying up long braids and there is seriously nothing to complain about! I will be buying more of these soon! Such a gift to come across these! Smooth and silky too, to protect the hair from frizz!" — LovelyBlue
A plush faux-fur and sherpa blanket designed to look like sumptuous fur
It's machine-washable and available in four sizes and in 10 colors.Promising review:
"I love extra-soft blankets, and out of all of them, this is the softest blanket ever! I feel like I’m lying in a large cloud of feathers and cotton balls! It’s so soft, I can’t stop snuggling it! Totally recommend this blanket. If you wanna feel like your world is a life of snuggling and cuddling, this is it!
" — Alissa Lance
A pair of touchscreen leather gloves lined with a cashmere blend
They're available in women's glove sizes 6.8–8.5 and in six colors.
Promising review:
"Love, love, love these gloves! They work amazingly, and I have gotten so many compliments on them. They are warm and work awesome with my phone. Both gloves have three fingers that work with touchscreen: thumb, index, and middle." — rcollins
A gold-plated corkscrew for folks who really love wine
It's also available in copper and black.
Promising review:
"I am a sucker for anything gold, so this was right up my alley. The corkscrew itself is stunning (and very sturdy), and the packaging was equally amazing! The box is black and made of a thick cardboard, with the corkscrew nestled in black foam, and slides into the outer-shell packaging. You would think this corkscrew was $40 from Nordstrom, not $10 from Amazon.
I will be purchasing it again for future hostess gifts!" — David L.
A set of four disco ball tumblers
They're available in gold, rose gold and silver.
Promising review:
"I loved that it came in a party pack and it included the straws. It was big enough to carry a full drink in hand while at the pool. The color (rose gold) is exactly what I wanted. I even kept some for my house; you never know when you'll need a disco ball for your drink
." — Jessica
Or a disco ball hanging planter for really glamming up their space
It's available in four sizes.Promising review:
"This planter is beautiful! I get so many compliments when guests come over. Also, when the sun is shining, it's like bling bouncing on the ceiling/walls! Buy it!" — Tracy C.
A gorgeous eight-piece measuring set
Promising review:
"Happy with this measuring set. The cups come on a detachable ring, and the spoons come on their own ring, which make it easy to take them off and on for using and then storing. The color is gorgeous and perfectly matches the gold cooking utensils I bought from the same vendor
. As for the quality, they appear well made, since they are heavier than other sets I’ve used. Thumbs up from me!" — Megan Harding
A diamond-cut decanter made in Italy
Promising review:
“I purchased this for my brother as a Christmas gift last year. The package arrived in perfect condition, with its contents safely intact. After pouring our first glass of whiskey from this decanter, we immediately felt more sophisticated and used words like 'indubitably,' 'transcendent,' and 'ergo.'
Indeed, drinking from this decanter will make even Canadian LTD taste piquant." — Justin Pickens
A pair of 14-karat gold-plated huggie earrings
They're available in yellow, white and rose gold and in five other dangle shapes.
Promising review:
"These are GORGEOUS!! I wear them every single day, and they haven’t turned my skin colors or faded in color. They’re so pretty and high quality!" — Katy Sowers
A pair of trendy oversized square sunglasses
They're available in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these glasses! I was a little wary about them because they were pretty cheap, but as soon as I took them out of the packaging, I was stunned. They honestly feel like they could be expensive designer glasses. They are very sturdy and well built.
The hinges don’t squeak. They open up nice and smooth, but most importantly, they feel very comfortable and look amazing when you put them on!!! I want another pair!!!" — Elijah Nawahine
"Press for Champagne,: a guide to sparkling wine, where it comes from and tips for enjoying it
A stylish bamboo cheese board with a cutting board on the other side
It's made from bamboo, and it has three grooved trays for crackers or other snacks.Promising review:
"This board is the perfect size for all of your charcuterie occasions. The board, although bamboo, looks far more expensive in person. I would highly recommend this product! I received multiple compliments for my first charcuterie creation." — Carla
A gold scratch-off map for any travel enthusiast who doesn't just want a regular wall map
They can scratch off the coating to reveal a brightly colored path underneath to mark off where they've been. This one also has the maps of the world on the bottom (so they can scratch those off, too, to match) and has borders of U.S. states so they can scratch off those individually, too.Promising review:
"My new husband I and have traveled quite a bit individually (my husband in particular), and I decided to get this as our one year anniversary gift in order to document our travels together. I loved the idea of having the country flags displayed as well as the map itself, which is why I chose this specific model. The map itself its stunningly lovely with the gold and black alone, but the pops of color as you remove the filigree gives a certain sense of satisfaction that cannot be ignored.
The filigree comes off easily with a coin, credit card, or fingernail (I use a credit cart to cut away specific lines). The colors are vibrant and the black background is exceptionally scratch resilient, keeping the map looking like new, even if you scratch outside the lines.
I would post pictures, but the map is too stunning for me to tack to the wall, so it is living in its box until I can frame it and hang it on the bedroom wall. (The box itself is even cheekily adorable)." — Roz
An AirPods (or AirPods Pro) case shaped like a stylish bag
It's available in black and orange, and in two sizes: one to fit AirPods 1/2 and one to fit AirPods Pro. I bought this case for myself last year and I love it! It stays on so nicely, and makes it easier to find my AirPods in my bag.Promising review:
"I loved the look of the case and I was surprised how durable it was. By far my favorite AirPod case" — Abreil
A two-pack of handblown watering globes that look like they came from a cool boutique
They're super useful too: They can fill them with water and stick the globes right in the soil of their planter. The globe'll slowly release water as the plant needs it so they can go on vacation with peace of mind (or just worry about watering less while at home).
Promising reviews:
"You can tell these are handmade because they are all sightly different in size. I think they are beautiful and compliment my plants and/or their pots well. It also made me realize how some plants really need a lot more water than others just by noticing the water levels in each." — EC
"These are amazing! I bought them for a two-week trip and have left them in permanently because of how happy my plants looked. They do a better job of watering my plants than I do! These are a great size for larger pots or thirsty plants. I read some reviews saying they are hard to fill but I haven’t found that to be the case. Just tip it at an angle like a wine glass and use low water pressure." — Amazon Customer
A six-pack of Wander Beauty gold foil under eye masks that'll look and feel incredibly luxurious
They're designed to help brighten and hydrate the under-eyes.
Promising review:
"I ordered the five pack and am SO happy I did. These eye patches are so easy to use and stay in place and the gold color is so fun. I was able to move around my apartment (do dishes, do laundry etc) while I had them on. They perked my eyes right up and felt incredibly soothing.
I think keeping them in the fridge and then applying them would add to their refreshing nature. They are easy to remove from their packaging and come with plenty of extra serum that I rubbed into my neck and chest.
" — Keely
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A four-pack of pocket-sized, refillable rose gold travel perfume atomizers
Because they shouldn't have to decide between being signature scent–free on their trip and risking that perfume leaking all over their suitcase (an expensive nightmare). This one is so easy to refill, they'll end up popping it in their purse to get a fresh whiff in everyday life too!
For a more personalized gift, if it's someone who loves a perfume you own, you can fill it with that for a little sample to see if they like it on themselves! Just press the bottom against your perfume gauge for easy filling. Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." — Emily
A five-piece set of rose gold makeup brushes
They're packed with super-soft, densely packed synthetic hairs designed to create a flawless and airbrushed final look. They'll look really cool sitting out on the vanity or bathroom counter.
Promising review:
"After seeing these type of makeup brushes plastered all over Instagram, I decided to try them out. They were cheap enough, so I figured if I didn't like 'em, no harm really done. Well, I LOVE them. I haven't used my other makeup brushes or my sponge since.
The two larger ones, I use for liquid foundation and under-eye concealer. The largest one is also fantastic to smooth out and blend your makeup look. The three smaller ones, I use to contour and highlight. These work with both powder and liquid. I also feel that these are more sanitary than the beauty blender I was using every day (though I cleaned it often). I can't believe I waited this long to try them!
" — Liz
A gift assortment of six hot chocolates on sticks
Can you image this melted into coffee, too? Yum. They're available in dark, milk and white chocolate or chocolate, mocha and peppermint.Promising review:
"Delish! Wish I had tried them earlier, before I had already bought gifts. These are so yummy and rich, you can almost use one for two cups of cocoa. I will likely get these again next year for sweet treats and holiday gifts." — Jane Mitchell
An 18-karat gold-plated delicate crescent moon pendant with chunky gray stones
It's a stunning everyday piece that says, "I love you to the moon and back." It's available in three finishes, two moon sizes and two lengths.
Promising review:
"The package came earlier than expected and without damage. The sparkle to the stones is exactly as I hoped it would be; very sparkly!! Much to my surprise, when I turned the necklace over to see the back of it, I saw the stones are actually set into the metal, which means no loose stones to fall out!!! I showed my daughter the necklace, and she promptly got on her phone to show me she had the earrings
($14.99
) in her cart!! I know what to get her for her birthday, and I know which seller to choose! Very happy with the product and will be purchasing the earrings soon!!!" — Heather
A brushed metallic Rubik's Cube–style puzzle
It'll be a two-in-one gift: challenging game (the cube segments aren't all the same size!) and interestingly attractive desk tchotchke.
Promising review:
"This thing is fantastic! I've recently gotten into shape-shifting puzzles, and this a great place to start from the regular 3-by-3. This is easily my smoothest-turning puzzle. I have done probably 20 solves so far and have had no hang-ups or issues whatsoever. Stickers seem to be good, one is ever so slightly off center, but it doesn't look as if any will come off anytime soon. Also, it just looks awesome in both its solved state and scrambled."
— john m.
A planner with a stately faux-leather cover, tabbed sections, gold foiling and weekly and monthly sections
It also comes with stickers! It's available in four colors.Promising reviews:
"I just received my new planner, and I love it. It's larger (8.5 by 11 inches), but thinner. The hardcover is flexible but still durable, and beautifully made. The appearance of the planner is very professional. The weekly guide provides plenty of space to write down my daily schedule. The elastic bookmark helps to find my place quickly, and there are two more ribbon bookmarks provided. I had to place the monthly calendar tabs myself. I can find the monthly calendar easily now. I would have liked if it was already in place, but I understand if there are people who don't use such features. Overall, I am pleased with my purchase." — Arlene W.
"My son-in-law LOVES this planner. He wants no other one, just this one.
So every year, I go to my previous orders and select the planner I bought him for Christmas in the previous year, and it has the new year’s planner available. Voilà! Christmas present purchased!" — Cheryl Gillespie
A generously sized, loop-through faux-fur stole
It'll make the most bundled-up winter outfit look Old Hollywood glam. It's available in three sizes and in 19 colors.
Promising review:
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect from such an inexpensive faux-fur stole, but WOW, I was pleasantly surprised! The fur is silky smooth and looks close to real. It is a great size...not too large, not too small!
It has an unnoticeable loop hole, so the stole can stay put instead of sliding everywhere and you having to 'hold on' to it with clenched arms. I bought this for my Great Gatsby
dress, and it fits in perfectly with the dress. If you are considering...I say put it in your cart and check out!! You won't be disappointed!" — rjv4EVER
A fancy gold-plated dog collar
It might not be the sturdiest for daily walks, but it is a great accessory! It's available in nine sizes.Promising review:
"Very beautiful chain! Nice and sturdy, not cheap looking at all. People always asked if it was real. My pup jumped in a pool and has been rained on with it, and he scratches at his neck sometimes (naturally), and the chain is still shiny and looking great! The company has been very good with communication and answering my questions promptly. I’ve already gotten five friends to purchase for their doggos too. Highly recommend!!" — Bryan
A hardcover clothbound edition of Jane Austen's "Persuasion"
Wentworth's letter deserves to be read in a fancy, pretty edition like this. You can also get "Emma
," "Sense and Sensibility
," and "Pride and Prejudice
". The full set of all six novels, plus "Love and Friendship," is also available for $80.49
.Promising review:
"I love these books! Of course Jane Austen is amazing, and any edition of her books would be cherished, but the Penguin Classics editions are so pretty, and they have interesting introductions and helpful notes that give a history for certain things mentioned in the stories
. They broaden your understanding of the time period in which Austen was writing, and deepen your appreciation of the story. I am so pleased with them." — Courtney N.
A couple of acrylic and gold flake clips to dress up any hairdo with minimal effort
They're available in three colors. Fibs and Fables is a Black woman–owned shop based in Washington, D.C., and inspired by mythology and fables and with the goal to create inclusive conversation about hair — and let me tell you, all of their hair accessories are just gorgeous.
A marble and rose gold hair tools set
Practical things can be gorgeous, too! They're lightweight so your giftee can blow-dry without tiring out their arms. The set includes a paddle brush, round brush, rattail comb for teasing and sectioning and two sectioning clips.
Promising review:
"These brushes are so nice. Not only are they pretty but they also make hair nice and smooth. I used the paddle brush and round brush to dry my hair smooth and straight, it dried so fast. I used the round brush alone to do the loose curl blowout it’s the perfect size for medium to long hair such as mine. Being a licensed hairstylist I can say not only do they make the hair gorgeous but they are better than most other 'professional' brushes I’ve used.
They are also lightweight, which helps with my carpal tunnel syndrome." — Zujeyro
A multipack of minimal yet statement-making earrings
The set includes 13 pairs of earrings. It's available in 11 color sets.
Promising review: "This set is so lovely! I got the Desert set, and there are so many beautiful pairs that I wear on the daily. These are worth the buy, and I would purchase another set for sure." — sophiagallegos
A three-pack of lightweight contoured eye masks
They'll block light without pressing down on their eyes for a more restful night's sleep. You can also split the pack up and use them as stocking stuffers. They're available in five color sets.Promising review:
"Finally, one that fits my face and nose without bothering my skin, 'leaking' light by my nose, or pressing on my eyelids. They're not even hot. The face gets to breathe, and the light stays OUT.
Very comfortable, adjustable strap, and it's not any kind of thick strap that'll bother the back of your head. It's a nice, slim design on the strap with Velcro-like fastening. Very nicely made. And a three-pack is a great thing. Thanks for FINALLY making a sleep mask that fits!!" — Samantha Ashe
A lace bralette and undies set
The set is available in women's sizes S–XXL and in eight colors and styles.
Promising review:
"LOVE THIS. I wore this after my wedding and absolutely loved it. Perfect fit and great material for the price (actually comfortable
)." — Jana
A pair of anti-slip fuzzy open-toe slippers with a cushy memory foam insole
They're available in women's sizes 5/6–9/10 and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
Fourteen-karat gold-plated and cubic zirconia ear crawler earrings
They're available in white, yellow and rose gold tones and in four styles.Promising review:
"I have extremely sensitive ears. If I wear earrings that are not hypoallergenic, my ears begin to immediately burn and after a while will start to scab. I wore these ALL day with no problem. Didn’t feel a tingle. These are now by far my favorite pair of earrings. They look amazing in person. I received several compliments. Would most certainly purchase again." — Mrs. Howlett
A set of four faceted shot glasses that'll make a statement sitting out on any bar cart
Promising review:
"Unique and fun! These little shot glasses are the perfect size not only for shots but for sipping on stronger liqueurs. They are striking in appearance and are beautifully made. Each glass is perfectly formed and feels sturdy and well made. I'm glad I stumbled upon these while surfing Amazon in the wee hours!" — Amazon Customer
Two decks (one gold, one silver) of playing cards
Promising review:
"These are way more gorgeous than I imagined, and I had seen someone's photos of them on Instagram...WOW! These shuffled really well right out of the box. No 'breaking in' necessary! These FEEL high quality and really nice! After several uses, I haven't noticed any sparkles or shiny stuff going anywhere. I feel that I really got a good value for the money I spent. If you know someone who uses cards often or likes shiny/glittery things, these would make a great gift!" — MOlivia Vinyl
A set of two satin pillowcases for a practical and luxurious gift
They're available in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes and in 37 colors. These can help maintain hair health even as they sleep, reducing frizz and breakage when compared with regular cotton or other fiber pillowcases — that means longer-lasting blowouts and less damage in the long run.Promsing reviews:
"Love these pillowcases! They are very soft on my face because I’m a side sleeper, and I got the Blissy ones last Christmas and they were ridiculously over priced, and these are just as good if not better!" — Sally
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones!
They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure.
Highly recommend!" — Hannah Watkins
A gold-trimmed box of Earl Grey that'll make them feel like they're having tea at Buckingham Palace
This makes for an adorable gift wrap if you stick a couple of other tiny gifts inside the tin along with the tea!
Promising review:
"Great tea! I have bought many other flavors of tea from this company. My all-time favorite is Earl Grey, so I don't know why I hadn't bought this sooner. Buying from Amazon actually saved me money, and I got it a lot sooner than buying direct from company. The tin is great for other uses when you have drunk all the tea. Also, I so love the tea in sachets rather than in the paper bags...such a more full-bodied flavor." — Cely Smith
A compact metallic Bluetooth speaker with 15-hour playback and crystal-clear high-definition sound
It also has a waterproof case. It's available in eight colors.Promising review:
"I love this Bluetooth speaker; it has great-quality sound and it's small and attractive. It plays for hours at a time. I love the rose-gold color. Although it's small, the sound is awesome! As you can see, I'm very pleased with this product!! I highly recommend it. The price is unbelievable for such a great product! It's also very easy to set up." — Ms P
A chic, vintage-inspired scarf they can tie around their neck, hair or purse handle
It's available in 42 colors and patterns.Promising review:
"I actually get compliments on this all the time. I just bought it as a cheap little way to accent my black purse, and people are shocked when I say it's just an inexpensive scarf off of Amazon
. The print looks great and it's really soft. You can definitely tell it's not an expensive scarf if you spend some time touching/looking at it. But it's a great accessory that apparently fools passersby!" — Katie Payne
A three-pack of gridded notebooks, each featuring a different cover designed by artist James Jean
They're also available in four other artists' designs.
Promising review:
"As always, any product/art from James Jean is incredible. These are wonderful notebooks and unique. Plus, at this price, I feel that we can just use these daily for work and note-taking and not feel they are 'too fancy' to use." — Katie F.
A Vogue coloring book
It's filled with illustrations of photos from British Vogue in the 1950s, with all the information from the original magazine, including the month and year and what clothes are featured.
Promising review:
"Beautiful illustrations and good quality of paper makes this book one of the best fashion coloring books ever! This book is made for the watercolors. The description of each dress helps as the guides to the styles and colors. Love this book and want to color every page! The best fashion coloring book so far!" — Artsinme
Eighteen-karat gold-plated snake earrings
They're available in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I was afraid they would be too large for my liking, but they're perfect (about the size of a big almond)!! They are a beautiful sparkly, deep emerald green attached to a beautiful sparking zircon that almost looks like a diamond. The snake and everything is finely detailed. They look much, much more expensive than they are.
I love them! You cannot go wrong with these — especially for the money." — M. Williams
A faux sheepskin they can use as an area rug by the bed or draped over a chair or ottoman
It's available in 10 shapes/sizes and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I did not have my hopes up high for this rug, as it was fairly inexpensive, BUT I was so happy when I got it!!! It is so extremely soft; exactly what I was looking for — 10/10!!" — Leilani Alvarez
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles with moving "flames"
The candles flicker realistically for a relaxing atmosphere or the look of a fireplace, without you having to worry about whether or not you left a candle burning. They have a timer built in so they'll turn on at the same time every day too. These require three AAA batteries
per candle that will last you about 150 hours. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorah