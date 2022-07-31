Cat Food Brand Will Let Humans Eat Its Latest 'Fancy Feast'

It’s no tall tail.

Cat food brand Fancy Feast wasn’t kitten around this week when it announced it would open a temporary, cat food-inspired restaurant for humans in New York City.

“Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast,” a two-day pop-up, will be an “Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience” with recipes inspired by the brand’s food, according to a press release.

The brand also teased an appearance by the fluffy white Fancy Feast cat at the restaurant.

The Fancy Feast cat makes an appearance at a brand launch party in 2014. Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images

The menu was made paw-sible by the brand’s chef, Amanda Hassner, and Michelin Star-winning Italian chef Cesare Casella, a chef who has been seen on “Iron Chef America” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.”