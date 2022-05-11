Shopping

The Best Fancy Formal Flats For Women

From black and beaded flats to gold bow sling-backs, these shoes will get you from the wedding ceremony to the dance floor in style and comfort.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Wedding season is here, and with it, the need to pick out an array of wedding guest ensembles. Regardless of what your own personal style aesthetic may be, women often opt for heels to complement their looks. But we’re here to tell you that it’s time to free yourselves from the constraints of painful high heels and embrace the fancy flat.

So many of us have been there: It’s late into the night at a friend’s wedding, when, besieged by near-torturous foot pain, we kick off our heels and spend the rest of the evening barefoot on the dance floor. This leaves feet filthy and as at risk of stepping on something sharp and dangerous as being stepped on by a sharp stiletto heel.

Luckily, there are plenty of cute, chic and sexy flats available that enhance an elegant look without destroying your personal comfort. These are not your everyday slip-on shoes.

Whether you go the designer route or nab a pair of affordable beauties, all of the shoes below have one thing in common: They’re chic, timeless and will complement anything from a romantic dress to a slick suit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A glimmering pair of flats
Steal the show at your next black-tie event with these gorgeous Badgley Mischka flats. They feature a smattering of crystals and a subtly scalloped topline at the heel that adds to an overall air of elegance.
$185 at Nordstrom
2
Nine West
A pair of floral almond-toed flats
These best-selling flats from Nine West have a flattering shape that looks good with every aesthetic thanks to the almond-toe design and the huge range of colors. They are also available in a variety of fabrics, textures and finishes, including boucle, patent leather, leather, plaid fabrics and more.
$29.60+ at Nine West
3
ASOS
A pair of strappy flats
These sexy strappy shoes from ASOS are the perfect way to add sophistication to your look without sacrificing comfort. They have a pin-buckle strap and ankle coverage that keeps your foot stable while looking good.
$30 at ASOS
4
J.Crew Factory
A pair of comfortable suede flats
If you prefer a flat with a full heel enclosure, then these lovely suede d'Orsay-style flats from J.Crew Factory are a great option. They're available in black and camel and have a cushioned insole that provides added comfort and support for those long hours spent standing and on the dance floor.
$59.50 at J.Crew Factory (originally $89.50)
5
Kate Spade
A pair of Kate Spade mules
Add a bit of glitz and glamour to your look with these Kate Spade slides. They have a jewel buckle that elevates the entire shoe and are available in white, green or navy.
$268 at Kate Spade
6
Rothy's
A pair of square-toe flats
Put a casual twist on the classic Chanel ballet flat look with these low-profile flats from Rothy's. They're perfect for a daytime or beach wedding and come in a variety of shades to match your ideal outfit.
$!25 at Rothy's
7
ASOS
A pair of sweet bow-topped flats
The fun, subtle chevron print on these flats give them a boost of visual interest. These ASOS shoes feature a sling-back strap, bow and pointed toe. Wear them everywhere from a wedding to work or lunch with friends.
$30 at ASOS
8
Nordstrom
A bejeweled slingback
These delicate Jewel Badgley Mischka flats have a mixed crystal strap for an unexpected Mary Jane vibe. They have a sweet buckle closure and a slim profile that doesn't draw too much attention but also elevates any outfit.
$89 at Nordstrom
9
Ssense
A pearl-adorned flat
If you've been saving up for a truly special shoe, then this Nicholas Kirkwood suede ballerina flat is one for the ages. It features the brand's signature faux pearls at the block heel, a pointed toe and gold-toned hardware. It's elegant and timeless.
$725 at Ssense
10
Nordstrom
A comfy pastel classic
Add a touch of polish to your look with these Sam Edelman slingbacks. They feature a comfortable stretchy strap and a sleek silhouette and are available in two lovely summery shades, pistachio and lilac.
$72+ at Nordstrom
11
Boden
A pair of gilded ballet flats
These sweet ballet flats from Boden have a classic slip-on shape that fit like a dream, are comfortable to wear for hours and have a shimmery finish. The golden leather and pop of pink at the back make them the perfect summery fancy flat for all occasions.
$64 at Boden
12
Banana Republic
A leopard print slingback
Banana Republic's collaboration with designer Alexandre Birman yielded this gorgeous pair of slingback flats. They feature a pointy toe ana sweet little bow and are available in an animal print or terracotta shades. They're a massive splurge, but will be in style forever and are almost too beautiful to pass up.
$495 at Banana Republic
