Wedding season is here, and with it, the need to pick out an array of wedding guest ensembles. Regardless of what your own personal style aesthetic may be, women often opt for heels to complement their looks. But we’re here to tell you that it’s time to free yourselves from the constraints of painful high heels and embrace the fancy flat.

So many of us have been there: It’s late into the night at a friend’s wedding, when, besieged by near-torturous foot pain, we kick off our heels and spend the rest of the evening barefoot on the dance floor. This leaves feet filthy and as at risk of stepping on something sharp and dangerous as being stepped on by a sharp stiletto heel.

Luckily, there are plenty of cute, chic and sexy flats available that enhance an elegant look without destroying your personal comfort. These are not your everyday slip-on shoes.

Whether you go the designer route or nab a pair of affordable beauties, all of the shoes below have one thing in common: They’re chic, timeless and will complement anything from a romantic dress to a slick suit.