19 Fancy Kitchen Gifts That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

A splurge-worthy kitchen gadget is a great gift for any occasion. Whether a loved one is celebrating a birthday, a marriage or moving into their own place, you can’t go wrong with something that takes their kitchen to the next level. Next time you’re feeling stumped on that perfect gift to buy or you’re just looking to treat yourself, look no further than this list. These kitchen gifts are luxurious and useful, and the recipient is bound to love them from the second they open them.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A waffle maker
2
A touchscreen toaster
3
A wine purifier
4
A set of truffle-infused hot sauces
5
A nitro cold brew maker
6
A meat thermometer
7
A versatile electric pasta maker
8
A stove top kettle
9
A glassware set
10
A handblown glass oil pourer
11
A Wi-Fi-enabled air fryer
12
A collapsible cheese board
13
A wine preservation system
14
A voice-controlled microwave
15
A fancy smart mug
16
A handcrafted cutting board with their name at the top
17
A sous vide machine
18
A Yonanas device to turn frozen fruit into a creamy soft serve dessert
19
A coffee maker