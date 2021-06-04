HuffPost Finds

19 Fancy Kitchen Gifts That Are As Useful As They Are Luxurious

Because a touchscreen toaster is the gift they don't need, but do deserve.
By Daniel Boan, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

A splurge-worthy kitchen gadget is a great gift for any occasion. Whether a loved one is celebrating a birthday, a marriage or moving into their own place, you can’t go wrong with something that takes their kitchen to the next level. Next time you’re feeling stumped on that perfect gift to buy or you’re just looking to treat yourself, look no further than this list. These kitchen gifts are luxurious and useful, and the recipient is bound to love them from the second they open them.

A waffle maker
Williams-Sonoma
It adjusts the temperature as it cooks so they can leggo their Eggo and have perfectly fluffy waffles every time.

Promising review: "Yes, it's pricey...but so worth it! Having the preset options and timer make it so easy. Our waffles have turned out great every time. The moat is awesome too, as my husband often overfills and the batter will spill out, making for easy cleanup." — hkatem

Get it from Williams-Sonoma for $199.95+ (available in two sizes).
A touchscreen toaster
Amazon
So they can replace the crusty one they've had in their kitchen for longer than they'd like to admit. It heats much faster than a traditional unit and has a touchscreen that lets them choose their preferred level of crispiness.

Promising review: "I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by a mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display too. I love the 10-second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display. This makes my old toaster obsolete (it's now collecting dust in the bottom cupboard)." — Rob

Get it from Amazon for $299.95.
A wine purifier
Williams-Sonoma
So they can remove the impurities and really bring out all the flavors of that perfectly chilled bottle.

Get it from Williams-Sonoma for $79.95.
A set of truffle-infused hot sauces
Amazon
Perfect for the person who likes it spicy and sophisticated. The set comes with three bottles in increasing levels of hotness, so they can pick how adventurous they're feeling that that day.

Promising review: "I'm loving this variety pack!! The flavor is sweet and earthy with just a bit of spice (the black one is very mild and the hotter one is more like low medium heat). I'm eating it on everything! One of my favorite simple things to have it on is rice with just a little bit of butter and Truff. Unbelievably good!!" — L.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
A nitro cold brew maker
Amazon
It dispenses bubbly, frothy caffeinated goodness with the simple pull of the lever. It will basically turn their kitchen into their own personal coffee shop.

Promising review: "I thought maybe my excitement over this new treasure would fade, but exactly the opposite is true. I absolutely love having nitro coffee available at my fingertips every day. It works beautifully, it is easy to clean and fill, and we could not be more pleased. It truly does make café quality nitro coffee." — Elle Cee

Get it from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in two colors, and two sizes).
A meat thermometer
Amazon
It connects to their smartphone to track the temperature and give them estimated cook times so they can take their steak game to the next level.

Promising review: "The best feature for me is the cooking time estimate, which tells you how long to cook your meat and when it is ready to come out of the oven (the app will alert you!). It’s so convenient; I don’t know how I could’ve cooked before without knowing this information." — Anita Chan

Get it from Amazon for $99.
A versatile electric pasta maker
Williams-Sonoma
Perfect for the home chef who, unlike Ina Garten, believes store-bought is never fine.

Promising review: "I actually really like this pasta machine! The other day I made spinach carrot pasta with store bought tomatoes sauce (Fresh Thyme) for my family and it was delicious! This machine is easy to use and pretty easy to clean." — KKuo

Get it from Williams-Sonoma for $179.95 (available in two colors).
A stove top kettle
Bespoke Post
It replaces the annoying high-pitched screeching sound with a two-note harmonic whistle. It also looks way more chic than a kettle has any right to.

Get it from Bespoke Post for $99.
A glassware set
Williams-Sonoma
Perfect for the whiskey lover who wants to chill their favorite beverage without diluting the flavor — and feel like they're in an episode of "Mad Men." They'll get two old-fashioned glasses, two whiskey cubes and two colossal cube ice molds.

Get it from Williams-Sonoma for $99.95.
A handblown glass oil pourer
Uncommon Goods
Because nothing ruins a fancy kitchen's aesthetic like plastic bottles with tacky labels.

Promising review: "Love the colors, design, and quality of this product. Dropped it hard on the floor accidentally on the first use, but it did not break or crack — surprisingly sturdy." — AM

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $44.
A Wi-Fi-enabled air fryer
Amazon
They can control it from their smartphone so they can schedule meals up to four hours in advance and know exactly when their fried goodies are ready.

Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
A collapsible cheese board
Uncommon Goods
It looks simple at first but is actually hiding some fun secrets. There's a swivel tray that's perfect for fancy hors d'oeuvres and a hidden drawer with three cheese knives.

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $85.
A wine preservation system
Amazon
It simply pierces the cork so they can pour as much as they like and then save the rest of the bottle for later — if they have that kind of self-control.

Get it from Amazon for $299.95 (available in three colors).
A voice-controlled microwave
Amazon
So they can shout, "Alexa, microwave for two minutes" and truly feel like they're living in the future.

Promising review: "Although the Alexa integration seemed a little gimmicky at first, I quickly changed my mind after realizing how simple it was to use. Traditional microwaves have a million features, but honestly, do you even know how to use half of them? Gone are the days of pushing a button and looking at cryptic abbreviated text on the numerical LED screen, wondering what input it is expecting. The 0.7 cubic feet cooking volume is on the smaller side for microwaves, but it's perfectly appropriate for a dinner plate or cup of coffee, and doesn't use a ton of counter space." — RainNW

Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
A fancy smart mug
Amazon
It'll keep their coffee, tea or other hot beverage of choice at the perfect temperature. It lasts for 90 minutes on a single charge.

Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I hate when my coffee gets cold. I was originally looking for one of those warming coasters, but then I saw the Ember mugs...there was no turning back. I can take my coffee with me into my boss's office and it still stays hot?? Yes please. I used that app and have adjusted my temp down to 127 degrees. It stays at that temperature the entire time. I’ve not had an issue with battery life either, doesn’t take me more than an hour to polish off a cup of coffee. I HIGHLY recommend." — Matthews

Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in two colors).
A handcrafted cutting board with their name at the top
Uncommon Goods
So everyone knows who runs the kitchen.

Promising review: "This is my wedding gift go-to! The couples love the personalization (I use last name) and have said it's beautiful! I ship them directly to couple — they give you a gift shipping option!" — Nicole

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $159+ (available in up to 12 characters and in a bundle with a bottle of cutting board mineral oil).
A sous vide machine
Amazon
It connects to their smartphone so they'll never under/overcook their food again.

Promising review: "I cook tons of stuff with this since I have discovered sous vide. I’ve taken it to friends' houses for events or dinners to show them how it works and everyone is always amazed at how juicy and delicious everything is. I consider myself a great cook and this is just another tool in the arsenal." — Sean

Get it from Amazon for $125.92.
A Yonanas device to turn frozen fruit into a creamy soft serve dessert
Amazon
It'll curb a sweet tooth without all the extra sugar.

Promising review: "This deserves 50 stars! Oh my gosh why did it take me so long to find this amazing gadget! Ice cream lovers, fruit lovers, sorbet lovers — THIS IS THE BEST INVENTION! So easy, quick, delicious and magical!!" — Jackie

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors).
A coffee maker
Amazon
It can connect to an Echo Dot so Alexa can become their live-in barista.

Promising review: "I love it! I lay in bed in the morning yelling, 'Alexa, turn on my coffee' and she listens to me and does as I say. Life doesn't get much better than that. No more waiting for my coffee to brew. Done by the time I get to the kitchen." — Lee Yarbrough

Get it from Amazon for $70.82.
