Marvel Fans Are Reselling 'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets For $15,000 On eBay

Marvel fans are trying to cash in on the hype surrounding “Avengers: Endgame” by reselling prime tickets at exorbitant prices that would make even Tony Stark do a double take.

The highly anticipated film, which caps off more than a decade of filmmaking for the movie studio, is set to hit theaters later this month and is expected to rake in $200 million to $250 million in its opening weekend, Variety reports. And that’s a relatively conservative estimate, as Deadline projects the superhero film could debut closer to the $300-million mark and become the highest-grossing domestic opening of all time.

When pre-sale tickets for the film were released this week, multiple theater chains like AMC and Alamo Drafthouse revealed demand had crashed their websites.

Fandango later reported that “Avengers: Endgame” scored the best first-day U.S. sales record for the online ticket retailer, unseating “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in a mere six hours.

Naturally, seats on opening night are hard to come by, so fans have started to resell movie tickets for thousands of dollars.

Two tickets were purchased earlier this week for $15,000 on eBay for a dine-in theater experience to catch the film in New Jersey.

If that’s a little steep, then perhaps you’d be interested in two mid-row seats in a New York City megaplex for a cool $9,199.

The crazy expensive ticket prices immediately attracted a variety of responses on social media with many in disbelief that anyone would shell out thousands just to see a film in theaters.

WOW people really are selling Avengers: Endgame tickets on eBay for thousands of $$$ pic.twitter.com/VtLKKziSPM — Waika Taititi (@raimibonn) April 4, 2019

For that I want Robert Downey Jr. to watch the movie with me, whispering cheeky spoilers and occasionally stealing my popcorn. — Tyler James (@TJOmega) April 3, 2019

there's really an auction on ebay for avengers endgame tickets and the current bid is $9,199.........paying 10k to watch a marvel movie.........willingly....... pic.twitter.com/WNedVAXw3O — go positively bonkers yea (@battlematch) April 4, 2019