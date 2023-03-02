What's Hot

'Hunger Games' Star Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Co-Worker

Gene Simmons Reveals The Kiss Classic He Absolutely Hates Singing

New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Trump

Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

Aaron Carter's Mom Shares Disturbing Photos Of Son's Death Scene, Demands Investigation

Biden Won’t Veto GOP Push To Overturn D.C. Criminal Code Changes

Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'

‘You D**k!’: Stephen Colbert Loses It Over GOP Governor’s Assault On LGBTQ People

Merrick Garland, Sen. Ted Cruz Spar In Testy Exchange On Protests At Justices' Homes

George Santos Now Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

Biden 'Not Confident' Student Debt Relief Will Survive Supreme Court Challenge

I Woke Up To A Demon Choking Me, And I Couldn't Move An Inch. Then It Happened Again — And Again.

EntertainmentGame of ThronesEmilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Fans Defend 'Game Of Thrones' Star After Tweet About Her Looks

A photo of the actor's smiling face next to a mug is causing a lot of noise on Twitter.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

A witless dig at Emilia Clarke’s looks spurred fans to rush to her defense.

The “Game of Thrones” star posted a photo on Instagram last week of her smiling face next to a mug that read, “You’re doing fucking great.”

Clarke wrote that it was a gift from her mom, adding, “it was important to share this newfound wisdom.” But the photo has not been received the way the actor intended by folks online.

“Lmao wow Daenerys Targaryen didn’t just hit the wall,” tweeted Jon Miller, a self-described gamer with nearly 100,000 followers, “she flew into it full speed on a dragon.”

Clarke was 24 when “Game of Thrones” premiered on HBO in 2011. She had starred in only one episode of television and small films before the role of Daenerys made her famous and also opened her up to public criticism.

She revealed in a 2019 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she would cry before filming her sex scenes with Jason Momoa, as the whole process was entirely new to the young actor.

She most harrowingly survived a brain aneurysm rupture within weeks of wrapping the first season of the hit HBO show, only to endure another “excruciating” rupture after the third season, Clarke revealed in a deeply personal 2019 essay for The New Yorker.

“In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug,” she wrote. “I asked the medical staff to let me die.”

Fans have defended her from unwarranted criticism ever since, regardless of their opinions on her character arc in “Thrones” or its polarizing finale. That was very apparent in the flurry of tweets from Clarke’s supportive fanbase.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community