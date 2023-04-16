Fans Defend Jack Nicholson After Paparazzi Photos Of The Star Looking ‘Disheveled’ Go Viral

Jack Nicholson’s fans are swooping in to defend him on social media after unflattering paparazzi photos of the iconic actor — who hadn’t been seen publicly in 18 months — hit the internet.
The photos come months after Nicholson’s friends were reportedly concerned about the 85-year-old “Batman” star’s well-being. He was last seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son in October 2021.
On Thursday, a series of pictures of the reclusive actor went viral ahead of his 86th birthday next weekend after they were published in a British tabloid.
In the photos, he is seen sporting an orange T-shirt, with his hair slightly tousled, and looking tired on the balcony of his Beverly Hills home.
On Saturday, Fox News also published the photos, noting the actor looked “unrecognizable” in them.
Nicholson’s fans quickly rushed to his defense on Twitter, pouring out support and encouraging words for the beloved actor.
The three-time Oscar winner, who’s garnered more than 70 acting credits over his 50-year film career, has starred in some of Hollywood’s most classic movies, including 1980’s “The Shining” and 1989’s “Batman.”
Nicholson made his last film appearance in the 2010 rom-com “How Do You Know,” alongside Owen Wilson, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd.