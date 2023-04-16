Fans Defend Jack Nicholson After Paparazzi Photos Of The Star Looking ‘Disheveled’ Go Viral

Jack Nicholson’s fans are swooping in to defend him on social media after unflattering paparazzi photos of the iconic actor — who hadn’t been seen publicly in 18 months — hit the internet.

The photos come months after Nicholson’s friends were reportedly concerned about the 85-year-old “Batman” star’s well-being. He was last seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son in October 2021.

On Thursday, a series of pictures of the reclusive actor went viral ahead of his 86th birthday next weekend after they were published in a British tabloid.

In the photos, he is seen sporting an orange T-shirt, with his hair slightly tousled, and looking tired on the balcony of his Beverly Hills home.

On Saturday, Fox News also published the photos, noting the actor looked “unrecognizable” in them.

Nicholson’s fans quickly rushed to his defense on Twitter, pouring out support and encouraging words for the beloved actor.

Of course Jack Nicholson looks disheveled. He’s 85!! pic.twitter.com/EQiYGDjEu4 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 15, 2023

I see where some tabloid published photos of Jack Nicholson looking 'disheveled.' It's almost as if the man is, you, know EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS OLD. He gave us iconic performances for 40 years. He's retired. Leave him the f*** alone. — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 14, 2023

Jack Nicholson does NOT look disheveled! He looks 85 and like he had just woken up!



How do you look in the am?

Because I know I'm not a beauty queen when I roll out of the bed! — Aqua Tofana (@shes_funny_) April 15, 2023

Also, how is this disheveled? He literally looks like movie star Jack Nicholson just in house clothes and tired??? — 🌸 (@PiXyyRDuust) April 14, 2023

Dude, he's 85. Let him be. Shows what your rag has for content...nothing. Jack Nicholson is a true legend. We all look disheveled when we wake up. https://t.co/7sDzHRX8mb — Wanda Probe (@Voice4Silent) April 14, 2023

The three-time Oscar winner, who’s garnered more than 70 acting credits over his 50-year film career, has starred in some of Hollywood’s most classic movies, including 1980’s “The Shining” and 1989’s “Batman.”

