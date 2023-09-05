Fans Defend Prince Harry Against Rumors Of Him Looking ‘Miserable’ At Beyoncé Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fans are taking sides with Prince Harry after a viral photo of him looking not-so-crazy in love at Beyoncé’s recent concert surfaced.

The Duke of Sussex became a target for speculation after attending the iconic singer’s show at the SoFi Stadium in California on Friday.

After the snapshot of Harry looking stoic beside his wife, Meghan Markle, began circulating the internet, some fans jumped to conclusions, accusing him of being “miserable” at the show.

Other people on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked that the royal leader’s cold look fit in with other husbands who were “dragged along” to the show with their spouses.

“While take issue with #PrinceHarry comments about press coverage of Armed Forces in war zones surely this pic of him & #Meghan at #Beyonce is just every bloke dragged along to a concert by the missus?” one user wrote.

While take issue with #PrinceHarry comments about press coverage of Armed Forces in war zones surely this pic of him & #Meghan at #Beyonce is just every bloke dragged along to a concert by the missus? 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/YxX0gcUaz2 — Dawn Neesom (@DawnNeesom) September 3, 2023

Another quipped: “Lol Prince Harry seems relatable here. He looks just like any other boyfriend/husband who was made to go to a Beyoncé concert.”

Lol Prince Harry seems relatable here. He looks just like any other boyfriend/husband who was made to go to a Beyonce concert. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UYF9juJWW3 — ✨ Ed 🤦🏽♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) September 2, 2023

Some X users even pointed to other celebs who were also spotted not busting a move at the event.

“Prince Harry and LeBron James at Beyoncé concert. It’s normal for people not to dance all the time at concerts. But the weirdos are making up stories about Harry and Meghan because of that ONE Picture,” someone wrote.

Prince Harry and LeBron James at Beyoncé concert. It's normal for people not to dance all the time at concerts. But the weirdos are making up stories about Harry and Meghan because of that ONE Picture. pic.twitter.com/ERINAQ9Kr3 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 2, 2023

While many indulged in the hearsay, other fans put their foot down to squash the narrative that he wasn’t enjoying himself by sharing separate footage from the show, in which he is seen grooving to the beat alongside Markle.

It’s actually scary how one still photo taken from a 2.5 hour event can drive the narrative of the front page news



Anyway here’s more pics of Prince Harry looking totally miserable at the Beyoncé concert 😏😂#HarryandMeghan #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/McEVlpFaqs — Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) September 3, 2023

The British Media finding one picture of Prince Harry not smiling at the Beyoncé concert & insisting that “he was miserable”, while a slow and steady drip of video evidence keeps coming out to show just how wrong they were..….makes me laugh.



Hard. 🤣🤣🤣 — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) September 4, 2023

We all want a miserable hostage like #PrinceHarry especially if they are going to hold onto you in such a loving way while they are dancing 🕺😱 #PrinceHarryandMeghan #LoveWinsAlways ❤️ #BeyonceRenaissanceTour ❤️ https://t.co/05es1XKTWk — Lovern G💜Royal ‘Expert’😂 (@Lorentag) September 3, 2023

The couple’s viral moment at the pop star’s concert comes weeks after tabloids reported that the pair, who wed in 2018, were “taking time apart.”

