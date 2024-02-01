Social Media Users Defend Sophie Turner Against Mom-Shaming Comments

Fans have rushed to Sophie Turner’s defense after she was slammed on social media for going Instagram official with her rumored new boyfriend, Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, just months after filing for divorce from Joe Jonas.
In case you need a refresher, Turner, 27, and the Jonas Brothers’ musician, 34, separated after four years of marriage in September. The pair share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.
On Monday, the “Game of Thrones” star drew criticism on social media after she posted photos from a recent ski trip with her pals and Pearson.
“Jägerbomb anyone?” Turner captioned the post.
Turner, who was spotted kissing Pearson two months ago, has not publicly addressed the romance rumors about the British aristocrat, in line to become the 5th Viscount Cowdray.
Nonetheless, her comments section was jammed with mom-shaming comments about the whereabouts of her kiddos amid the divorce drama.
“Where are your kids?” one person questioned.
Another took a jab, writing, “Be a mom.”
Others didn’t take kindly to the controversial backlash, with many flocking to the comments section to stick up for Turner, who has been vocal about protecting her kids’ privacy on social media.
“Anyone asking where her kids are need to ask themselves if they’d ever ask this question to a man…and the answer is no,” one person wrote.
Someone else added, “You guys realize as a woman that we have an identity outside of having our children right? A woman is more than just a mother. Let her move on.”
“She’s not obligated to post her kids for your entertainment,” another pointed out.
In September, fans on X (formerly Twitter) defended Turner after rumors went viral that Jonas filed for divorce because the “Dark Phoenix” actor “likes to party.”
Many accused Jonas’ team of kicking off a “smear campaign” against Turner at the time.