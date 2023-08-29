Fans Charge And Tackle Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. During Game

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was caught between two fans who made their way onto the field during Monday’s game with the Colorado Rockies.

One fan ran towards the 25-year-old right-fielder, attempting to take a selfie with him during the seventh inning. Shortly thereafter, Coors Field security appeared to be running toward the fan and began trying to remove the fan as he clung tightly to Acuña. Meanwhile, another fan made their way onto the field and approached Acuña and the others. As the second fan neared Acuña, the two fans and security members fell to the ground.

A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr., #13 of the Atlanta Braves after running onto the field and being apprehended by security during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative via Getty Images

Both fans were detained after the brief altercation, and the Braves beat the Rockies 14-4, CBS Sports reported.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said by way of a translator, according to The Denver Post. “But security was able to get there, and so I think everything’s OK. Everyone’s OK.”

Acuña, who sports the number 13, said at one point, he thought he saw three of them amid the chaos. “But anyway, the second guy, he was asking for a picture too, and I couldn’t say anything to him because at that point, security was already there, and we were already kind of tangled up,” he added.

Instances of fans attacking celebrities, or even mascots, have been fairly common and in the spotlight recently.