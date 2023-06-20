After “Squid Game” took the internet by storm nearly two years ago, Netflix unveiled the cast for the survival thriller’s second season on Saturday — and announced exactly zero female characters.

Once the casting news hit the internet, Twitter users quickly began ripping the show over its apparent all-male lineup.

Advertisement

also the way there’s no new woman character…. squid game hates women 😭😭 https://t.co/HJzrd9AlIA — marziଓ (@youthfmay) June 17, 2023

Squid game 2 already looking like a chop like no women announced and they not even giving us hoyeon back and now no one to root for now that everyone know jung Jae nasty — Juniand’r⁷ SAW TXT🪞 (@minjoonhope) June 17, 2023

enough with the men, give me the women in squid game — val(cd #1 fan) (@noobearr) June 18, 2023

not gonna watch squid game 2 if there aren't any women — an na is seeing aespa (@neolueur) June 20, 2023

Advertisement

i was excited to see the s2 squid games announcement until they revealed that their are no women main characters this time — ᓚᘏᗢ (@ohleanders) June 18, 2023

You know I’m really sad there’s no women in Squid Game S2 — glow 🚀 (@glowstar826) June 19, 2023

Netflix responded to the backlash in a statement to Insider, clarifying that more casting news is on the way.

“This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two. We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters,” the streamer said.

Netflix didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

According to the streamer, “Squid Game” protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is slated to return in Season 2, along with the game’s “Front Man” (Lee Byung-hun), detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) and Season 1’s mysterious recruiter (Gong Yoo).

Advertisement

Former K-pop star Yim Si-wan, Netflix’s “The Glory” actor Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, and Yang Don-guen are also joining the cast.

“Squid Game” proved to be a gigantic success for Netflix when it debuted in September 2021, becoming the platform’s most-watched series with over 1 billion hours streamed.

The show also spawned a spinoff reality competition series, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which was announced last June and has already garnered negative attention.

In January, the spinoff came under fire after The Sun reported that some contestants required medical assistance while filming in “warzone conditions” during a cold snap in the U.K.

Watch the first-look trailer for “Squid Game” Season 2 below.