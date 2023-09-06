Fans Think Mystery Man Who Crashed A Couple’s Italian Wedding Was Kanye West

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fans are betting that Kanye West channeled his inner Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn by crashing a couple’s Italian wedding, based on a TikTok video that recently went viral.

In a clip uploaded Monday, an unidentified man dressed in a very Kanye-esque outfit, in which he is seen covered from head to toe in loose-fitting black clothes, shook hands and posed for pics with the newlyweds in Florence.

The speculation over whether the man in the footage is West, who formerly changed his name to Ye, ignited even further as the wedding crasher concealed his identity by keeping his face covered during the interaction.

“Imagine getting a pic wit Kanye West at your Italian wedding,” the video’s caption reads.

TikTok users who assumed the hooded figure was the “Good Life” rapper took to the comments section of the video to quip over the seemingly surprise appearance.

“Imagine the bride being a swiftie and Kanye randomly shows up at the biggest event of her life,” one user quipped. “She starts getting war flashbacks from the 2009 VMAs.”

Another said: “Idc if you are Kanye West you better get out my wedding photos looking like the grim reaper.”

“Imagine getting a pic with Kanye when he is completely covered,” someone else wrote alongside laughing emojis.

Other users pondered whether the visitor was actually Ye.

“Are you sure it was Kanye?” one person questioned.

Another argued, “Nobody would be able to tell that was even Kanye tho.”

Reps for Ye did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The viral moment comes after Ye recently caused a stir on social media after spending the past couple of weeks in Italy.

Over the weekend, the Yeezy mogul, 46, went viral after NSFW snapshots of him and his partner, Bianca Censori, on a canal boat ride in Venice hit the internet.

In several photos, Ye is seen with his pants down and his bare bottom exposed during the ride as Censori, 28, appears to be kneeling between his legs.

