Fans on Wednesday sarcastically reminded the Washington Nationals’ departed star, Bryce Harper, that the team is doing just fine without him.
The Nationals advanced to the National League Championship Series after a comeback victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a deciding game 5 of the divisional series. That left Harper on the outside looking in on the team’s postseason success.
The former MVP signed with the Nationals’ East Division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, for $330 million in March. But in October, Harper was just a spectator.
Twitter let him have it.
