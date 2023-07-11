Just 54 Fantastic Things To Treat Yourself To On Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A Renpho percussion massager for 22% PLUS an additional $10 off
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 46% off
3
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off
4
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
5
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
6
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets for 37% off
7
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
8
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for 42% off
9
Amazon
A Laneige lip treatment for 30% off
10
A self-cleaning Vitamix 5200 blender for 45% off (that's $250 in savings!)
11
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35% off
12
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off with two layers of bristles
13
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
14
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
15
Amazon
A dimmable sad duck nightlight for 44% off
16
A rapid cold brew maker for 37% off
17
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A longline sports bra for 33% off (in select colors!) that's super comfy
18
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 32% off
19
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for 54% off
20
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
21
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30%
22
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 30% off
23
Amazon
20% off eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
24
Amazon
A set of Barbie-themed martini glasses for 20% off
25
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off
26
An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off
27
A heated eye massager for 62% off
28
A TON of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 30% off
29
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers for 34% off
30
Amazon
A (leakproof!!) bento-style stackable lunchbox container for 36% off
31
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 50% off
32
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka THE Amazon coat for 33% off
33
A flywheel stationary bike for 30% off that reviewers love
34
An undetectable mouse jiggler for 20% off for folks working at home who need to stay "active"
35
Select Crocs for up to 57% off (including up to 48% off Classic Crocs)
36
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for 50% off f
37
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off
38
A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 45% off
39
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
BYO Blush Oil for 20% off
40
amazon
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller for 40% off
41
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
A microfiber hair towel for 37% off you can use to dry your hair naturally
42
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off designed with a mirror face
43
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
44
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 50% off
45
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
46
Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for 20% off, a true skincare MVP
47
Amazon
The glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off
48
A set of exfoliating gloves for 39% off you can use to deep clean all over your body
49
An inflatable hot tub for 50% off with LEGITIMATE AIR JETS
50
A portable handheld fan for 36% off that's also a flashlight that's also a power bank
51
Amazon
A bagel guillotine for 40% off
52
A lil' reversible octopus plush for 30% off
53
Amazon
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
54
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case for 43% off
55
Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 34% off