Farm Bankruptcies Soared 20% Amid Trump Trade War. It's The Highest Rate In 8 Years.

As President Donald Trump cast himself as a friend of the farmer at an Iowa campaign rally Thursday, newly released data revealed the number of farms declaring bankruptcies surged by 20% in 2019 — the highest in eight years.

The American Farm Bureau attributed the figures, based on court bankruptcy data, to record farm debt and “headwinds on the trade front” triggered by Trump’s trade war.

Nearly 46% of the farm Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings last year were in the 13-state Midwest region, followed by 22% in the Southeast, according to the data. Among the hardest-hit states were Wisconsin and Georgia, as well as Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina and South Dakota.

“They’ve already given out $19 billion to farmers, but they’re cutting $5 billion from people in need,” Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), who sits on the House Agriculture Committee, told NPR in December. “I don’t even know how to describe it except to say that it is cruel, it is unfair and it is clearly designed to support the president’s base.”

The only larger increase in farms bankruptcies in the last decade occurred in 2010, on the heels of the Great Recession, when they spiked 33%.

Trump claimed at the Iowa rally that the most China ever spent on U.S. agricultural products before his administration was $16 billion in a year. In fact, China spent $25.9 billion in 2012, according to figures from the USDA, $19.5 billion the year before Trump took office, $25.9 billion in 2017 — and just $9.1 billion in 2018, after Trump launched his trade war.

The recent “Phase One” trade deal with China stipulates that China will purchase up to $40 billion in agricultural products, including soybeans and pork, over two years. But that could be in jeopardy as China struggles with the outbreak of a new coronavirus.