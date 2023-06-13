My Holy Grail Sensitive Skin Cleansing Balm Is Up To 30% Off Today

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Around here, we know that double cleansing is the dermatologist-approved face washing method that’s most effective in removing all traces of stubborn makeup, sunscreen and excess oil at the end of the day. Farmacy’s Green Clean cleansing balm is one of the beauty world’s most popular double-cleansing products ― and it happens to be up to 30% off for a limited time only.
This widely revered formulation contains a blend of nourishing oils, extracts and gently exfoliating enzymes that clean skin without leaving it stripped or tight. I myself can speak to the melt-away magic of Green Clean since it’s been my cleansing balm of choice for many years.
I apply it first in line in my skin care routine on dirty, dry skin and massage it until the balm emulsifies. As the solid-to-oil formula transforms, every last stitch of foundation, waterproof mascara and daily pollution is whisked away from skin. Not only does the unctuous texture feel like butter on my hyper-sensitive skin, it’s also one of the only balms I’ve tried that doesn’t burn my eyes or leave a residue behind once I’ve rinsed it away. And, since it’s solid, it’s TSA-friendly and a breeze to travel with.
It’s not just the Green Clean cleansing balm that’s discounted, however. Farmacy’s entire site of clean, natural skin care goods are on sale for 25% off for non-members and 30% off for members. (To become a member, complete the free registration process — it only requires a valid email to join.) Just make sure to use the code SKINRESET at checkout.
You can shop Farmacy’s full collection above, which includes other product winners such as its Honey Halo ceramide moisturizer, or keep reading to see why others are such big fans of the Green Clean cleansing balm.
Promising Farmacy reviews:
“This is the only makeup remover I’ve ever used that doesn’t leave me with a stinging feeling in my eyes!! Love it!” — Allison
“I have tried every cleanser and balm under the sun and moon and this is my miracle cleanser. It’s gentle but it actually works extremely well. I have very sensitive skin and a ton of cleansers and balms make my skin break out and cause irritation. This product does not irritate my skin and does not make my skin break out. Hopefully I can use this forever. A life saver!!!” — Ivy
“I have tried many cleansing balms and nothing has beat this one yet. It literally removes all the dirt and impurities on my face. It’s also the only cleansing balm that can remove my waterproof mascara without tugging on it. Must buy!!!” — Jennie