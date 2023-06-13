My Holy Grail Sensitive Skin Cleansing Balm Is Up To 30% Off Today

“This is the only makeup remover I’ve ever used that doesn’t leave me with a stinging feeling in my eyes!! Love it!” — Allison

“I have tried every cleanser and balm under the sun and moon and this is my miracle cleanser. It’s gentle but it actually works extremely well. I have very sensitive skin and a ton of cleansers and balms make my skin break out and cause irritation. This product does not irritate my skin and does not make my skin break out. Hopefully I can use this forever. A life saver!!!” — Ivy

“I have tried many cleansing balms and nothing has beat this one yet. It literally removes all the dirt and impurities on my face. It’s also the only cleansing balm that can remove my waterproof mascara without tugging on it. Must buy!!!” — Jennie