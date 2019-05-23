WEIRD NEWS

Cow Squirts Projectile Poop On Farmer: 'I Didn't Even Stand A Chance'

This went from moo to "Ewwww!" in a hurry and Twitter loved it.

Watch that cow pie fly.

An Iowa dairy farmer recently got blasted by a fusillade of feces from one of his cows while he cleaned the stalls.

Karter Kilburg made light of the projectile poop, tweeting last week that he was standing in the line of fire and “didn’t even stand a chance.”

“Typical Monday,” he wrote. He also thanked God that his mouth wasn’t open.

Twitter’s herd mentality resulted in some funny responses.

 

 

 

