What It's Like To Fart In Front Of Your S.O. For The First Time

Everybody farts. We know this to be true, and yet we’re mortified when a toot accidentally slips out in front of another human, be it a friend, a relative or a perfect stranger. And especially if it’s a romantic partner.

In relationships, there are two schools of thought when it comes to passing gas. Some couples are pretty chill about letting one slip out (hey, it happens!), while others are adamant that all farting must happen in the bathroom, preferably with the water running to muffle any sounds. But regardless of where you and your boo stand on the issue, the first time you toot in front of each other can be awkward. You never quite know how the other person is going to react.

Chicago-based illustrator Bianca Xunise captured the simultaneous horror and humor of the first fart milestone in the comic below:

ART PROVIDED BY TUMBLR CREATR BIANCA XUNISE Everybody poots! The best thing you can do is laugh it off. 🤷

In her own life, the artist has a healthy perspective on farting.

“All bodies do embarrassing things, but it’s completely normal,” she told HuffPost. “What we may consider to be gross are just normal functions of everyday life. Especially as someone who has to fight against what is or isn’t ‘feminine,’ farts are normal, and are funny!”

Xunise said she and her boyfriend began passing gas in front of each other “within days of knowing each other.”

“I’ve always been friends with most of the guys I’ve dated first, so they got to know all my smelly habits before we even kissed!” she said.

The policy in her relationship? Let ’em rip.

“Burping is fun too! Don’t hold anything in, feelings or farts.” To see more of Xunise’s work, follow her on Instagram or Tumblr. You can also visit her website.