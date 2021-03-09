30 Fashion And Beauty Brand Names Parents Are Giving Their Babies

Parents draw baby name inspiration from countless sources ― pop culture , literature , food products and even favorite luxury brands. According to the U.S. Social Security Administration’s latest data, 352 baby girls were named Chanel in 2019 and 153 baby boys were named Cartier.

Below, we’ve rounded up 30 fashion and beauty brand names that parents have chosen for their children and the number of newborns who were given each name in 2019. While we can’t confirm that the brands are the reason behind every newborn’s name, it’s likely they inspired at least a portion of them.