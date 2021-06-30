New data from the Social Security Administration shows the baby name Dior got a major boost in popularity in 2020. The name rose a full 434 spots on the list of most popular names for babies ― from No. 1,302 in 2019 to 868 in 2020. That makes it the name with the seventh-biggest jump on the boys list in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dior also saw an increase in popularity for baby girls. The name jumped up 108 spots from No. 607 in 2019 to No. 499 last year. In 2020, 605 newborn girls and 258 newborn boys were named Dior.

Of course, the name Dior is most commonly associated with the French luxury fashion house Christian Dior SE. Thus, it falls into the category of fashion and beauty brand names parents are giving their babies ― like Chanel (386 girls in 2020), Armani (853 boys and 615 girls) and Cartier (185 boys and 21 girls).