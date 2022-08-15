“These shoes are the most comfortable shoes I have ever felt. They have such comfortable padding in them and you can just walk in them, run, do sports they are so great and they look sick!! I would 100% recommend these shoes!!!!” — S. Yentes

“I am a shoe fanatic, have a ton of name-brand shoes but honestly can’t say enough good things about these shoes. Great for the gym, running or just hanging out.” — Michael Conaway

“Wore these shoes in DC and walked around for 3 days all day and they did not hurt my feet. Comfy and cute!” — Audrey

“Unexpectedly awesome. Social media led me to these shoes. I am so NOT a sneaker gal, but I have severe arthritis in my left foot and have to change up my shoe-wearing ways. I recently got new custom orthotic insoles and they fit in exactly zero of my current shoes. So I bought these on a whim. Got a half size larger than I usually wear, and the orthotics fit great with plenty of room for my actual foot. The shoes are super comfortable, too. They’re no Skechers Max Cushion, but they’re less than half the price, fun to look at, and totally functional. Would recommend for sure.” — A. Bee