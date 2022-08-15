Finding a workout sneaker that is as supportive as it is stylish often seems nearly impossible. It can feel like sneakers fall in two separate categories: hip and on-trend or utilitarian and supportive, and never the twain shall meet. This frustrating fact means that someone who loves an aesthetic sneaker but also exercises a fair amount needs to invest in at least two different pairs of shoes, neither of which come cheap. It’s a luxury that many, myself included, cannot afford.
However, after months of searching, it appears that there’s one pair of sneakers that seems to defy the odds, and I’m thrilled to report that we can get them on Amazon for less than $50. The Wonesion athletic shoes may look like they’re just fashion sneakers, but they’re actually designed to be supportive, comfortable and safe for workouts. The slightly eccentric yet completely on-trend style lends the shoe major cool-girl vibes, and accounts for its immense popularity.
These sneakers have 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon and a whopping 22,539 five-star reviews — and I cannot wait to get my hands on a pair.
The honeycomb hole design of the outsoles may look purely decorative, but it utilizes hollow carved technology that actually provides stable shock absorption for high-impact movement, keeps your feet balanced and stable, protects your ankles and keeps feet from hurting. That means you can wear these flashy kicks while running, walking, playing tennis, hitting the gym, hiking, camping, traveling and so much more.
These lightweight shoes are made of durable, breathable knitted mesh material and come in a whopping 17 different colors. You’ll easily find the ones that best fit your vibe, whether you’re leaning into a fabulous streetwear look or want to hit the gym. I’ll be getting my regular size, but reviewers recommend sizing up if you have wide feet.
Check out the glowing praise below and don’t forget to pick up a pair or two for yourself.
Promisng reviews:
“These shoes are the most comfortable shoes I have ever felt. They have such comfortable padding in them and you can just walk in them, run, do sports they are so great and they look sick!! I would 100% recommend these shoes!!!!” — S. Yentes
“I am a shoe fanatic, have a ton of name-brand shoes but honestly can’t say enough good things about these shoes. Great for the gym, running or just hanging out.” — Michael Conaway
“Wore these shoes in DC and walked around for 3 days all day and they did not hurt my feet. Comfy and cute!” — Audrey
“Unexpectedly awesome. Social media led me to these shoes. I am so NOT a sneaker gal, but I have severe arthritis in my left foot and have to change up my shoe-wearing ways. I recently got new custom orthotic insoles and they fit in exactly zero of my current shoes. So I bought these on a whim. Got a half size larger than I usually wear, and the orthotics fit great with plenty of room for my actual foot. The shoes are super comfortable, too. They’re no Skechers Max Cushion, but they’re less than half the price, fun to look at, and totally functional. Would recommend for sure.” — A. Bee
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.