15 Fashion Instagram Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019

Virgil Abloh has had a big year. He debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton , he designed the much-talked about tutus Serena Williams wore to play at the French Open and he won an award at the 2018 Fashion Awards . On top of all that, he's one of fashion's coolest faces. Thanks to his Instagram account, we can get a little glimpse of his day-to-day.