Style & Beauty

15 Fashion Instagram Accounts You Need To Be Following In 2019

New year, new (to you) Instagram accounts to follow.
By Julia Brucculieri
01/02/2019 05:45am ET

It’s time to give your Instagram feed a fashionable update.

Luckily, the photo-sharing app is a treasure trove for all things stylish. Whether you’re into fashion memes ― which really had a moment in 2018 ― or just want to follow the fashion industry’s it guys and gals, there are tons of accounts out there that are sure to please even the most fashion-obsessed.

We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite fashionable Instagram accounts to follow in 2019. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

@excellentcoatsonirritatedwomen
This account was born after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's burnt-red Max Mara coat took the internet by storm. We highly recommend giving it a follow, especially if you believe in fighting for human rights but also appreciate the power of an excellent coat.
@diet_prada
Diet Prada's bread and butter is calling out fashion copycats, but this year, the account proved to be an important fashion authority when it broke the story of Dolce & Gabbana's China fashion show debacle. If you want to stay in the know with what's happening in the fashion industry, this account is a must-follow.
@conde.nasty
Conde Nasty -- not to be confused with Conde Nast -- is an Instagram account that serves up some seriously stylish nostalgia. Here you'll find countless vintage images of everyone from Christy Turlington to Grace Jones and Bianca Jagger.
@kerbito
If you're not following Kerby Jean Raymond, the designer behind Michelle Obama-approved, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning label Pyer Moss, you should be. The designer, who weaves relevant cultural references into his work, is definitely going to be a big name to follow in fashion in 2019.
@benjaminseidler
Designer and illustrator Benjamin Seidler creates digital collages that give our favorite movies high-fashion updates. In the photo here, for example, the twins from horror classic "The Shining" wear looks from Rodarte's spring/summer 2019 collection.
@braidsgang
Braids Gang offers endless inspiration for natural and protective hairstyles. You'll find photo after photo of stunning box braids, curls and locs.
@90sanxiety
If you're still stuck in the '90s, or just love a little throwback style inspiration, you should definitely follow this account, which features plenty of pics of your biggest '90s crushes.
@celebface
Celebface is an Instagram account that's exposing all the editing your favorite stars do to their photos. As the account's owner Anna told HuffPost earlier this year, "This is the page for people who use Instagram every day and think celebrities are perfect."
@freddiemade
Freddie Smithson, the creative director behind this account, has become a fashion meme king. His account features timely, often comical, digital edits that seamlessly pair fashion and political or pop culture references. He's also responsible for putting President Donald Trump in a pair of Off White boots.
@virgilabloh
Virgil Abloh has had a big year. He debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton, he designed the much-talked about tutus Serena Williams wore to play at the French Open and he won an award at the 2018 Fashion Awards. On top of all that, he's one of fashion's coolest faces. Thanks to his Instagram account, we can get a little glimpse of his day-to-day.
@livincool
If you love feeling like you're in the know when it comes to your favorite models and celebrities, this account, run by photographer Emanuele D'Angelo, is for you. You'll find plenty of photos of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and others, well, living cool.
@siduations
Sidney Prawatyotin, the man behind Siduations, is another meme master, responsible for some of the year's funniest, weirdest and relevant (see: the Valentino/"Handmaid's Tale" mashup above) fashion memes. We can't wait to see what he'll do in 2019.
@editsformodels
This account doesn't have a huge following just yet, but according to its bio, a few pics have already been reposted by Lily Aldridge and Vogue Germany and liked by Emily Ratajkowski. If you're a fan of sparkles, swimsuits and models, you'll be a fan of this account.
@hey_reilly
Hey Reilly has become another major force in the fashion meme space and has collaborated with major brands like Fendi and Gucci. As his website bio notes, he brings "finger-on-the pulse instincts and disruptive humor" to his work. His account is definitely one of our favorites to follow.
@freddieharrel
Freddie Harrel is an uber-cool influencer with an infectious smile and positive personality. She isn't afraid to get real on Instagram, and for that, we're huge fans. Earlier this year, Harrel gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her work life, which isn't all sunshine, rainbows and stunning clothes.
