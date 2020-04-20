Last night, Twitter was abuzz with reactions to the first two episodes of “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s docuseries about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on highlights like Scottie Pippen’s contract, Jerry Krause’s villain status and former President Barack Obama’s hilarious descriptor. But viewers also couldn’t help but tweet about another striking part of the series: the fashion.

From oversized suits to a variety of hats, countless ’90s style choices were on full display in the featured archival footage. And there was a lot to say about it. We’ve rounded up 37 funny and all-too-real tweets about the fashion of “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan is the only man to make a beret and a single hoop earring look good. Which ironically...probably gave him the confidence to buy those big ass jeans. — myles brown (@mdotbrown) April 20, 2020

I’m bringing back the Kangol hat and hoop earrings 😂 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) April 20, 2020

Was your suit really a suit if you couldn’t fit 2 extra people in it? The answer is no. #TheLastDance — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) April 20, 2020

phil got off that bus in paris dressed like carmen sandiego. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan’s commitment to the small hoop earring is unparalleled and I respect the hell out of it. #TheLastDance — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) April 20, 2020

watching The Last Dance and my entire sense of fashion has changed and I will henceforth only be dressing like early 90s Michael Jordan during practice pic.twitter.com/rwEbI5DR6a — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 20, 2020

2006 Andy Samberg 100% stole his look from 1987 Phil Jackson https://t.co/hBtsim9iDZ — Adam Amin (@adamamin) April 20, 2020

Wish I could explain to youngins what it was like in the 90s before social media to be waiting to see what Rodman’s hair would look like that night. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/WXeqeG2x8x — BINK FIGGINS (@crates2dig) April 20, 2020

Bout to bring the beret hats, chains and mini hoop earrings back this week, I’m MJ inspired. #TheLastDance — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan’s Kangol hat game was unmatched. An inspiration to uncles worldwide. #TheLastDance — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2020

Jordan with the gold chains is ELITE #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Op4p40DQla — santana grant (@santagclaus_) April 20, 2020

Mostly what I’m learning from #TheLastDance is that the ‘97-‘98 Bulls were fashion icons. — Bekah Henderson (@bekaHendo) April 20, 2020

If there’s a 2020-2021 NBA season, Michael Jordan should come out of retirement and play in jeans with his earring in. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 20, 2020

I know they say fashion is cyclical, but there is no way that Scottie Pippen’s oversized sport coat is coming back. — Joel Wuorio (@JWuorio47) April 20, 2020

I feel like Michael Jordan’s fashion sense is the physical manifestation of “you can’t tell me shit” — Ryan Cotter (@CoachCotter2) April 20, 2020

I pray the oversized suits never come back in style!#TheLastDance — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 20, 2020

MJ is the only person to get away with rocking sweat suit pants a silk button up and kangol hat 😂 #TheLastDance — John Uribe (@JohnUribe5) April 20, 2020

You’d be arrested today for wearing suits that baggy. #TheLastDance — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2020

Cracking up remembering how I would wait to see what color Dennis Rodman’s hair would be. I cut my Barbie’s hair off and colored it with markers 🌈😩 #truestory — Katy Pendergrass (@K_Pendergrass23) April 20, 2020

Everyone’s suit jacket was 5 inches too long in the 90s 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣 #TheLastDance — Terrika Foster-Brasby (@SheKnowsSports_) April 20, 2020

MJ's fashion remains as awful as his game was excellent, and it's hilarious. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) April 20, 2020

Sometimes I forget how lit 90’s fashion was. #TheLastDance — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) April 20, 2020

I would watch a 10-part documentary on what happened to Michael Jordan‘s fashion pic.twitter.com/JyDrgwRu6n — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) April 20, 2020

The grey on grey sweatsuit that the Bulls wore to Paris is exactly what we're all wearing every day during the quarantine.

#TheLastDance — Nathan Okuley (@ndokuley) April 20, 2020

I’m so glad the NBA pivoted to tailored suits 😭 #TheLastDance — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) April 20, 2020

I always roll my eyes in Dennis Rodman when I see the lil's of the world and uninformed social media personalities claim they started colored hair, painted nails and popularizing wearing women's clothes. #TheLastDance — Krystal Franklin (@krysfranklintv) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan never seen a big suit he didn’t like #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/fjHyEC1OZ5 — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) April 20, 2020

Watching #TheLastDance I can’t help but notice the borderline hazardous amount of fabric they used for their suits 😂, the 90’s seems like a crazy time for fashion. — Zach Richards (@ZachRichardsDT) April 20, 2020

Some NBA players going to be watching this and you are going to see them wearing skinny gold chains during games next season #THELASTDANCE — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 20, 2020

This MJ documentary represents all the great things about the 90’s. The fashion, the texture of film (video & photo). Wide ties, circular eyeglasses, smoking cigars indoors. The walk and talk interviews hopping off the bus. Fame, pre-internet. The aesthetic is bonkers. — Brad Goodall (@brad_gooodall) April 20, 2020

The Bulls Doc inspired me to do a film about MJ’s fashion choices. “The Vast Pants” coming soon to ESPN 8: The Ocho. pic.twitter.com/3Ny9gvtHsA — D. (@MyFavCousinD) April 20, 2020