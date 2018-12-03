Kitten heels made a comeback for the 2018 summer season, and if you hopped on this trend, your feet are probably thanking you.

Some people have debated the actual stylish-ness of kitten heels, but one thing’s for certain: They’ve stood the test of time. We saw models strut their stuff in an array of kitten heels on the fall 2018 runways, including at Givenchy, Christopher Kane, Miu Miu and more.

These low heels ― typically under 2 inches ― are also so much more manageable to walk in than sky-high heels, especially for long periods of time.