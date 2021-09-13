Style & Beauty

Get The Fashion Week Trend: Dripping-Wet Metallics, Sequins And Satins

Look like your clothes are made of liquid luxury, as seen on the runways of New York Fashion Week.
Tom Ford walked models down the runway on Sept. 12 in layers of shining, jewel- and metallic-toned fabrics.
New York Fashion Week was back in (nearly) full swing this past week, and the Spring/Summer 2022 collections just wrapped up ahead of Monday’s Met Gala. One of the flashiest displays came on the final night of shows, when Tom Ford sent models down the runway looking like they were drenched in liquid-like fabrics. They sparkled, they shined, they flowed and they reflected light that may require coordinating shades.

If you want to go full bore with this look, you can layer on silks, satins, sequins and metallics from head to toe, wearing pants, skirts, slip dresses, button-up tops and blazers in a mixture of textures and jewel tones. Or if you want to tone it down a bit, you can pick a single piece to mix into your wardrobe ― the choice is yours.

Models walk the Spring/Summer 2022 runways in (left to right) Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford and Private Policy.
The trend is a happier, more colorful version of the “wet” look that Zendaya wore to the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, which prompted the collective internet to react with a combination of bewilderment and awe.

Zendaya wore a wet-looking dress to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2021.
We’ve gathered several pieces (both high and low, but mostly low) that you can mix and match to achieve your desired level of liquidity. Take a look below and drape yourself in some shine.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Nasty Gal Satin Longline Draped Wrap Front Blazer
Nasty Gal
Get the Nasty Gal Satin Longline Draped Wrap Front Blazer for $59.50 (originally $119).
2
KES Minimal Slip Dress
KES
Get the KES Minimal Slip Dress for $325.
3
Metallic Pleated Skirt
Amazon
Available in 11 colors.

Get the Midi Pleated Skirt for $26.99.
4
Metallic Reflective Joggers
Amazon
Available in five colors.

Get the Kaipiclos Metallic Reflective Joggers starting at $16.99.
5
Grace Karin Sequin Tank
Amazon
Available in 29 colors!

Get the Grace Karin Sequin Tank starting at $20.99.
6
Asos Design Midi Slip Dress in High Shine Satin
Asos
Get the Asos Design Midi Slip Dress in High Shine Satin for $57.
7
Norma Kamali Single Breasted Blazer in Rose
Revolve
Get the Norma Kamali Single Breasted Blazer in Rose for $265.
8
Never Fully Dressed Disc Sequin Midi Skirt
Asos
Get the Never Fully Dressed Disc Sequin Midi Skirt from Asos for $94.75 (originally $125).
9
La Perla Long Silk Slip Dress
Amazon
Get the La Perla Long Silk Slip Dress for $290.
10
J.Crew Washable Silk Charmeuse Camisole
J.Crew
Get the J.Crew Washable Silk Charmeuse Camisole for $52.50 (originally $98).
11
Halpern Sequin Asymmetric Side-Draped Skirt
Bergdorf Goodman
Get the Halpern Sequin Asymmetric Side-Draped Skirt for $512 (originally $2,050).
12
Sugar Lips Women's Satin Midi Skirt
Amazon
Get the Sugar Lips Women's Satin Midi Skirt for $29.27.
13
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
Amazon
This one comes in 38 colors! Get the xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress starting at $17.99.
14
Holographic Hooded Metallic Jacket
Amazon
Get the Allegra K Holographic Hooded Metallic Jacket starting at $39.99.
15
J.Crew Tie-Back Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress
J.Crew
Get the J.Crew Tie-Back Silk Charmeuse Slip Dress for $298.
16
Shein Satin Midi Skirt
Amazon
Get the Shein Satin Midi Skirt starting at $24.99.
17
Deveaux New York Sheila Jacket
Amazon
Get the Deveaux New York Sheila Jacket for $795.
18
Amilia Slip Dress
Amazon
Available in nine colors.

Get the Amilia Slip Dress for $21.99.
19
Asos Design Satin Set
Asos
Get the Asos Design Satin Set for $64 (Jacket) and $50 (Joggers)
20
River Island Satin Double Breasted Blazer
Asos
Get the River Island Satin Double Breasted Blazer for $33.90 (originally $113).
21
French Connection Sequin Midi Skirt
Asos
Get the French Connection Sequin Midi Skirt for $183.
22
Lafayette 148 Ruxton Sequin Button Down Shirt
Neiman Marcus
Get the Lafayette 148 Ruxton Sequin Button Down Shirt for $349 (originally $998).
23
R.Vivimos Women's Satin Midi Dress
Amazon
Get the R.Vivimos Women's Satin Midi Dress for $18.99.
24
Asos Design Cowl Neck Sequin Mini Dress
Asos
Get the Asos Design Cowl Neck Sequin Mini Dress for $40.
Work Dresses
