Getty Tom Ford walked models down the runway on Sept. 12 in layers of shining, jewel- and metallic-toned fabrics.

New York Fashion Week was back in (nearly) full swing this past week, and the Spring/Summer 2022 collections just wrapped up ahead of Monday’s Met Gala. One of the flashiest displays came on the final night of shows, when Tom Ford sent models down the runway looking like they were drenched in liquid-like fabrics. They sparkled, they shined, they flowed and they reflected light that may require coordinating shades.

If you want to go full bore with this look, you can layer on silks, satins, sequins and metallics from head to toe, wearing pants, skirts, slip dresses, button-up tops and blazers in a mixture of textures and jewel tones. Or if you want to tone it down a bit, you can pick a single piece to mix into your wardrobe ― the choice is yours.

Getty Models walk the Spring/Summer 2022 runways in (left to right) Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford and Private Policy.

The trend is a happier, more colorful version of the “wet” look that Zendaya wore to the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, which prompted the collective internet to react with a combination of bewilderment and awe.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Zendaya wore a wet-looking dress to the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2021.

We’ve gathered several pieces (both high and low, but mostly low) that you can mix and match to achieve your desired level of liquidity. Take a look below and drape yourself in some shine.