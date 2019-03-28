15 Fashionable Women's Wide-Width Shoes For Problem Feet

Swollen feet, bunions, flat feet and aches ― these are just a few of the symptoms people with problem feet deal with when shopping for a new pair of shoes. Fortunately, there are more options than ever before for people who need wide or extra-wide shoes to give their toes some extra room.
Whether you need a pair of wide-width shoes for a wedding, comfortable shoes you can wear to work or a pair of wide dress shoes that don’t look orthopedic, we’ve rounded up 15 styles that are actually fashionable.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Dansko Season
Zappos
2
Naturalizer Banks
Zappos
3
Sam Edelman Loraine
Zappos
4
Sam Edelman Rodney
Zappos
5
Sofft Innis
Zappos
6
Naturalizer Zarie
Zappos
7
Steve Madden Irenee Sandal
Zappos
8
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit
Zappos
9
Sam Edelman Khloe
Zappos
10
Dr. Scholl's Aston
Zappos
11
Earth Shelly
Zappos
12
Keds Champion Canvas CVO
Zappos
13
Lucky Brand Emmie
Zappos
14
Steve Madden Ecentrcq Sneaker
Zappos
15
Dansko Professional
Zappos