15 Fashionable Women's Wide-Width Shoes For Problem Feet

Shoes to help your swollen feet, bunions, flat feet and aches -- that don't look orthopedic.

Swollen feet, bunions, flat feet and aches ― these are just a few of the symptoms people with problem feet deal with when shopping for a new pair of shoes. Fortunately, there are more options than ever before for people who need wide or extra-wide shoes to give their toes some extra room.

Whether you need a pair of wide-width shoes for a wedding, comfortable shoes you can wear to work or a pair of wide dress shoes that don’t look orthopedic, we’ve rounded up 15 styles that are actually fashionable.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Dansko Season
Zappos
With an adjustable toe strap for extra room.
Available in sizes 5.5 to 12. Get them at Zappos, $120.
2
Naturalizer Banks
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 12. Get them at Zappos, $100.
3
Sam Edelman Loraine
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 13. Get them at Zappos starting at $130.
4
Sam Edelman Rodney
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 13. Get them at Zappos, $120.
5
Sofft Innis
Zappos
Available in sizes 6 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $100.
6
Naturalizer Zarie
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $78.
7
Steve Madden Irenee Sandal
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 12. Get them at Zappos, $80.
8
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit
Zappos
Available in sizes 5 to 12. Get them at Zappos, $85.
9
Sam Edelman Khloe
Zappos
Available in sizes 5 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $80.
10
Dr. Scholl's Aston
Zappos
Available in sizes 6 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $70.
11
Earth Shelly
Zappos
Available in sizes 5 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $60.
12
Keds Champion Canvas CVO
Zappos
Available in sizes 4 to 13. Get them at Zappos, $40.
13
Lucky Brand Emmie
Zappos
Available in sizes 5 to 12. Get them at Zappos, $60.
14
Steve Madden Ecentrcq Sneaker
Zappos
Available in sizes 5 to 11. Get them at Zappos, $60.
15
Dansko Professional
Zappos
Available in sizes 4.5 to 13. Get them at Zappos, $130.
