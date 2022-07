37 Fast-Acting Products That'll Help Solve Some Of Your Biggest Summer Problems

A waterproof and portable inflatable lounger

It only weighs two pounds and fits neatly into a bag when you let the air back out of it, and once it's inflated, it has a head rest and a side pocket for stashing things like glasses and your phone. Perhaps most importantly for larger fams — it comes in a *ton* of different colors, so everyone will always know which one is "theirs.""We were wonderfully surprised how comfortable and easy to inflate these chairs were. After buying the first one and having our kids fight over it, we decided to go back and buy three more, so everyone in the family could lounge in comfort. They fold up small enough to where you can comfortably carry all four in a small shopping bag or tote. They can be inflated by just holding them in the direction of the wind on a brisk day or by running around in a big circle on a calm day. They have been a lifesaver during the stay at home/quarantine period this spring. We haven't tried them on water yet, but they claim to function as rafts as well. We're looking forward to using them during our next beach trip." — Amazon customer



Get it from Amazon for $40.98 (available in 16 colors).