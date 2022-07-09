37 Fast-Acting Products That'll Help Solve Some Of Your Biggest Summer Problems

Popular items from this list
A Pet House candle for when you can’t open the windows to save your AC and need a way to quickly mask miscellaneous pet odors like litter boxes and dog beds
Or a self-adhesive door bottom that is also *quite* effective against drafts, smells, and under-the-door light sneaking through at night
A set of body cleansing wipes to instantly remove sweat, dirt, and all the smells that come with them.
A delightful little tool called the "Bug Bite Thing" that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more. Promising review:
"I have always suffered, so badly, from mosquito bites. For some reason they love me and I get more bites than the average person. I get giant welts that itch for days that most anti-itch creams don’t even help. Itching turns them into open wounds, and I even have some scars from some old bites. I saw a post on Facebook about 'The Bug Bite Thing' and I bought it on Amazon as a last resort. I am absolutely in love with this product! It is the first thing I’ve used that stops the itch permanently! I am so happy I found this product. I've even used it on my children aged two and seven. I highly recommend this product!" — Megan
A handy as heck sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching! Promising review:
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
A pair of popular cushioned "recovery" sandals
Promising review:
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size — I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not. Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
A waterproof pouch to instantly keep your phone and other gadgets safe
It fits any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options). Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A nontoxic, family-friendly outdoor/indoor bug zapper
Promising review:
"Within 10 minutes of plugging this baby in (during the day I might add!), we heard our first BUZZZZZ! Within an hour and many more buzzes, things got quiet! And our house was finally free of flies! They have been out of control INSIDE OUR HOUSE this year. We live in Florida, so we are used to mosquitoes and flies, but it's been so bad! We've tried numerous things outside, but somehow they still come in! We don't leave food out EVER, so it's not like counters etc. aren't clean. They are! But the flies have been driving us nuts! After four days, I now just turn it on in the evening for a couple of hours, and I hear several buzzes, then the house is clear. The flies love the light! They come from far and near to investigate it! The machine is quiet until it zaps! But it truly works! There are no chemicals or smells. It's safe to have around — much safer than having flies buzzing around! I hope it lasts a long time! But for now, it's at the top of the list for 'best purchases of the year'!" — BarbR
Or a set of Deet-free mosquito-repelling sticks
Promising review:
"I have been using these for two years now. I live on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where the mosquito is the state bird, and the no-seeums are their angry cousin. And they seem to find me right away. Always. I literally would have to cover my arms and legs in 80+ degree weather to keep from being devoured after dusk. I light one about 5–10 minutes before I’m ready to chill outside, and they’re AWESOME! Yes, there’s only eight to a pack, but they burn so slow, I extinguish it in a can of sand before I’m ready to head indoors, and light it up again at the next outing. One will usually last around four or five lightings for me. I definitely recommend for those who are unfortunately prone to being a target for those blood sucking, irritating, ha-ha-you-can’t-hide, evil insects." — Sunny V.
A set of cooling towels that get chilly the moment you soak them in water and wring them out
It also keeps its chill for hours and will immediately get chilly again when you soak it in water and repeat the process. Promising review:
: "These are wonderful and work! Purchased to use for Disney trip and they were perfect. They have no chemical smell. You just add water and ring them out. Each comes with its own case and clip. Stayed cool for hours. Great for heat and nausea. Just wrapped around neck and instant relief!" — Christina Hatfield
A "sport-brella," which is an SPF 50+ maneuverable personal umbrella with a universal clamp
Psst — a lot of reviewers swear by this for easy hands-free shade solutions for strollers and wheelchairs as well! Promising review:
: "I originally bought this about three years ago and my husband used it and liked it so much recently with all the 'COVID driveway happy hours' he bought an additional one for him. It is easy to maneuver and angle to block the sun, but nonintrusive. It is easy to fold and replace in the carrying case. It is worth every penny." — Sarah B.
A battery-operated flexible rotating fan so versatile it's about to become your warm weather BFF
Promising review:
"We live in Florida and realized how badly we needed a fan for our newborn. We use it pretty much on a daily basis. We put it on her car seat and on her stroller when we go on walks. I’ve even propped it up on our desk when I’m working and holding our daughter. The three speeds are great: low usually offers just enough of a cool down and high is very impressive because it’s fast and quiet. The lights we didn’t really need but has been a nice feature to have. Our daughter hates going in her car seat and this helps to distract her sometimes. Plus, since we live in Florida we have to wait to go on walks until later in the day and the light lets us be seen easier. Overall, it’s a great and I’d definitely recommend!" — EmLe
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad for anyone who runs HOT at night
Promising review:
"Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks for "maskne"
People in the reviews are also singing its praises for reducing the size of their pores
! Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar
for best results. Promising review:
"As a healthcare worker during COVID-19, the increased mask wear has both myself and my partner breaking out. This has been a welcome addition to our routine. Thanks for having a product that actually works!" — Brytnee
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red, and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I became really sensitive to wine in my thirties and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." — CastawayIrons
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down a Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula. Promising review:
! Promising review
: "Yep!TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase. This spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, oil, make up, and period blood! Promising review:
"I initially used this on the armpit sweat stains of my workout clothes. After a single wash, with two rinses as recommended, the stains were gone. I then used them on some dress shirts with hideous deodorant stains. GONE! The shirts are now in pristine condition and I don't have to throw them away. This product is amazing. I had used oxy clean previously, but it had the tendency to discolor my shirts. I've used this on red, blue, black, and orange shirts. No stains after washing and no bleeding or fading of color." — Kimmy D
An insulated, self-adhesive weatherproofing strip that instantly sticks to the outer rims of your door
Psst — this insulated strip also is also great for soundproofing your room/apartment! Promising review:
"Very strong adhesive holds in place. Very good draft/leak stopping. My door faces the breezeway and it tends to seep into the cracks and blows hot or cold air along the floor making it awful in the winter. This stopped that as soon as I put it on." — AYonko
Or a self-adhesive door bottom that is also *quite* effective against drafts, smells, and under-the-door lights
Plus, you can get it in four different colors, so odds are one will approximately match your door (or you can paint over the white one). Promising review:
"Just bought a new-to-us house built in the '60s. The door from the laundry room into the garage had about a 2-inch gap at the bottom allowing our heater air and or air conditioning leak into the garage all day long. After having an outstanding energy bill our first month I had enough and found this product and was able to install in minutes. Not a single drop of air leaks now out of the door and our energy bill dropped substantial. Product is a lifesaver and have recommended to all my house-flipping friends." — Mark Marin II
A HyperChiller to transform your piping hot coffee into iced coffee in a literal minute
Promising review:
"I've struggled with making iced coffee at home until now — the Hyperchiller is magic. I can't believe how quickly my coffee becomes cold with zero dilution. I was also surprised on how much coffee it held, it's perfect." — Brian Kelly
A LifeStraw, aka a personal water filter perfect for hiking and camping
Promising review
: "I love love love this straw! You can actually drink pond water if you were in an emergency situation. I have two in my 'go' bag. Just in case I rotate them around so the newest ones are in the bag. You need to sit the straw in water before using to get the filter wet. This does everything advertised. It is a must-have item I believe." — MikeA
A breathable cooling pillow with two sides
One side is silky and ultra cooling, and the other is made of soft, comfy cotton, so you'll be grateful for it not just in the summer, but all year long. Promising review:
Promising review:
"If you are a hot sleeper like me, you will absolutely love these. They definitely keep your pillow and thus you significantly cooler — perfect for those hot summer nights." — rg
Plus a set of satin pillowcases that have a cooling effect and are soft on your skin
Promising review:
"Beautiful cases for a super low cost! I was surprised with the quality and how I've snagged them a couple times with a nail, and my son too, and look at the case in panic like on no it's going to be shredded but no! They are super soft on our skin and it's true to what they advertise, they have a cooling effect to sleep on, especially when it's summer and hot. I wake up and my hair is still the same as when I went to sleep and soft as ever. I used to wake up and my hair would be all over the place because I toss and turn a lot, and it would be rough and tangled. I think it's really been helping my skin too. I noticed my eyelashes aren't smashed and turned different ways now and think it's due to this pillow!" — Kaybellabambina
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs
Fun fact — I also use this under my boobs, cuz they chafe in my sports bra during long runs. This works like a CHARM. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds were stinging. Promising review:
were stinging.Promising review:
"Can't live without this. As a runner with sensitive skin — I can't live without Body Glide. I almost never leave the house without putting it on somewhere. It is especially great for the summer when wearing dresses." — Vanessa P Shkuda
Or a pair of lacy thigh bands that'll stay in place all through the warm weather months
I own a pair of these, and unlike me showing off in aforementioned dresses, these STAY PUT. There are little grippers on them that lock them in place, but are gentle enough that you don't even notice 'em. Promising review:
"These are fantastic! I work overnights and wear dresses regularly to the office, I've been using the deodorant style anti-chafing rubs and wanted a longer lasting option. Ding Ding ladies!! This is it! So comfortable I fell asleep in them! No marks, no uncomfortable 'digging in.'" — A. Spencer
A chic BruMate insulated can cooler so all your beloved White Claws, Red Bulls, and LaCroixs can stay cool
This fits a standard 12-ounce slim can, and was designed to still be able to fit in car cup holders. It'll keep drinks icy cold for several hours, and twenty times colder than a standard neoprene can cooler. Psst — you can check out the rest of BruMate's options for different-sized cans, wines, cocktails, and more. Promising review:
for different-sized cans, wines, cocktails, and more.Promising review:
"Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also. With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" — Brooke Stull
A waterproof and portable inflatable lounger
It only weighs two pounds and fits neatly into a bag when you let the air back out of it, and once it's inflated, it has a head rest and a side pocket for stashing things like glasses and your phone. Perhaps most importantly for larger fams — it comes in a *ton* of different colors, so everyone will always know which one is "theirs." Promising review:
"We were wonderfully surprised how comfortable and easy to inflate these chairs were. After buying the first one and having our kids fight over it, we decided to go back and buy three more, so everyone in the family could lounge in comfort. They fold up small enough to where you can comfortably carry all four in a small shopping bag or tote. They can be inflated by just holding them in the direction of the wind on a brisk day or by running around in a big circle on a calm day. They have been a lifesaver during the stay at home/quarantine period this spring. We haven't tried them on water yet, but they claim to function as rafts as well. We're looking forward to using them during our next beach trip." — Amazon customer
A hands-free portable neck fan you can charge with a USB
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught). Promising review:
: "Absolutely amazing little fan. Brings its own charger and easy to use. Just put around your neck and switch on. Yes, it also lights up. I had it on me all day at the park, of course not ON the entire time. Only when I was outside in the heat. It lasted all night and lighting it up during the fireworks was a definite plus." — GigiMart
A foot file that'll remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet
Promising review:
"This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody
A chic, statement-making visor to keep your face cool and out of the heat
Promising review:
"I'm not a hat person but shading my face from the sun as I get older has become more important than being fashionable. I was shocked when I put the hat on and LOVED it immediately. I've never loved a hat on me before. I think it not only looks good with my hair up or down but is super comfortable with the adjustable Velcro closure AND shades my whole face including my ears!! I couldn't ask for more. Absolutely would recommend this hat if you are looking for good face protection from the blazing sun." — Kelliar
A Pet House candle
This is for when you can't open the windows to save your AC and need a way to quickly mask miscellaneous pet odors like litter boxes, dog beds, and all those lil' sprinkles of pee that you've just accepted as "eau de pet." Promising review:
Promising review:
"These are the BEST candles for homes with dogs. We have five dogs (yup, five) ranging from a 6 lb Chihuahua to a 95 lb Lab. All are rescues and two are seniors. Senior dogs tend to be a little more stinky. These candles are amazing. Even when not lit with the lid off they make the house smell like fresh cut flowers. Light just one and the whole upstairs smells like lilacs. It’s magic. There’s no chemical scent, it really smells like fresh flowers. I’m not a fan of labels on candles, and this one peels off really easily and leaves no sticky residue. You’re left with a beautiful, clean looking, fresh smelling, dog funk eliminating and even-burning candle." — Laurel
A set of popular wickaway sweatbands for a quick fix to stop the sweat from stinging your eyes
Promising review:
"Amazing quality! These are super soft and keep your head cool when working out! I couldn’t believe how well they work at wicking away moisture and staying cool! They came in a super nice box that will help me to not lose them — like I’m prone to. The colors are cute and the headbands aren’t too tight at all! They have nice stretch to them if you have a larger head. This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made on Amazon! I’m so glad I bought these!" — Gypsigirl213
A set of body cleansing wipes to instantly remove sweat, dirt, and all the smells that come with them
Promising review:
"Wow, these things work REALLY well. We don't have a shower at work and I wanted to start riding my bike to work... 12 miles each way. After a test run with these on a hot day after a ride (sweaty and stinky), they worked like a charm. I did my first ride to work last week and arrived quite sweaty. I only had to use one wipe (cleaning strategically) and air-dried for 15–30 seconds. No residue and I felt (and more importantly... smelled) as clean as if I just took a shower. As the day pressed on, I continued to feel clean... even more so than after showering. These things are fantastic." — green freak
A quick detangling brush with an easy-to-hold handle that's effective on all hair types
This brush is designed to work on all hair types, but reviewers with 2C through 4C hair say it has worked well for them. It also works on wet *and* dry hair, so you don't have to time out your brushing. Promising review:
: "So I have very long hair that gets tangled VERY VERY fast. I spent sooo much money getting brushes and products to keep my hair smooth and nothing seem to work. This brush was magic. I saw another that looked the same at a store and I bought it thinking I will have a spare but nope, it didn't work like this one. I love it. The best $10 I spent on my hair." —Ale D
A set of natural bamboo charcoal oil-blotting strips to absorb up moisture and sweat
Promising review:
"I have been searching for something as effective as this for a long time now. I have extremely oily skin. I live in the Caribbean and whether I wear foundation or not, very early in the day my face is covered in oil. Mostly over my T-zone is where I get shiny and oily. So I tried this and it is excellent. It picks up the oil quickly, leaving my face naturally matte-like for hours. I am well pleased with the light weight of the sheets, the pack fits perfectly in my purse or jeans pockets. I have no dislikes. I will stock up on it. Anyone will oily skin will find this as a must have." — Melisa
A portable paw cleaner with soft silicone bristle
Psst — lots of reviewers mention that their dogs seem to really like the feeling of the silicone bristles! Promising review:
"My yard is an absolute mud pit! I tried everything to clean my two German Shepherds' paws. This is the only thing that works! The silicone bristles must feel good on their paws because they actually stand still and let me clean them. The only complaint I can say is that it hurts your back after a while leaning over them, but I will take that any day rather than cleaning my floors 100 times! Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a solution to their pup's muddy paws!" — Kendra Frankovsky
A pair of hooks for your AirPods to stop them from popping right out of your ears
These also work great for wired EarPods! Promising review:
"Couldn’t be happier with my purchase! I’ve never been able to wear EarPods because they always fell out. These Earhoox have completely solved that problem. They work so well, in fact, I can’t imagine what activity could make them fall out. 100% satisfied, would recommend and would definitely buy again." — bern
A silicone watermelon cutter to get perfectly sized square bits of watermelon in seconds
Psst — you can also use this on cantaloupe! Promising review:
: "Wow is this the greatest invention for watermelon ever or what? I love watermelon, it's my absolute favorite summertime treat, but cutting it can make such a mess and can be wasteful as well. But not anymore. This handy dandy little device changes all that. Makes slicing watermelon quick and is virtually effortless. Plus it cubes the watermelon as it cuts. Cleanup is a simple rinse under the faucet and that's it. Literally could not be easier to use. It is the perfect tool for cutting and cubing your watermelon all at once. AND it's very inexpensive. Best kitchen tool I've seen in a long time. Also works for cantaloupe as well!!!" — jimdevo
A blister-preventing balm that basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe
Promising review:
"For someone who sweats A LOT, I can honestly tell you this product is genius. I always blister no matter what type of shoes I’m wearing in the summer. So far I’ve worn this under flats, sandals, and sneakers without socks! No blisters!!!! I only wish I knew about this product sooner!" — Ozone99