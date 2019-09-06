HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Juan Algar Carrascosa / EyeEm via Getty Images How to get a salon-worthy blowout at home.

Unless you’re one of those rare people who loves to wake up early in the morning, chances are you value your sleep and want to get as much of it as you can. That means getting up early to wash and dry your hair before a big day is way more of a chore than it should be. But there might be a small change you can make to your morning routine to make it less so.

Cue the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer, which not only styles your hair 30% faster than your average blow dryer, but it also protects your hair in the process. Thanks to integrated negative ion conditioning and far-infrared heat, it’s able to seal your hair’s cuticle and help it maintain its moisture. In other words, your hair will look shinier, smoother, and free from the dreaded frizz.



It features two speed settings and two temperature settings to personalize your drying experience, and a cool shot button to seal your ’do for the day. You’ll also get a concentrator nozzle for more focused drying and specific styling, perfect for getting a salon-worthy blowout at home.

Time to toss out your old beat-up blow dryer and step up your styling game. Originally, the NuMe Bold Hair Dryer and Concentrator Nozzle duo retails for $99, but right now you can pick it up for just $60. Plus, you can take your pick between black, pink or turquoise.

