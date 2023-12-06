Woman Sentenced To Fast Food Work After Throwing Burrito At Worker

An Ohio woman who hurled food at a Chipotle worker amid a public freakout over her order had her jail time for assault reduced by a judge last week in exchange for working at a fast food restaurant.
Rosemary Hayne, 39, accepted a Parma judge’s offer after being found guilty of one count of assault following the September incident that was captured in a viral online video, as local Cleveland station WJW reported.
“This is not ‘Real Housewives of Parma.’ This behavior is not acceptable,” Judge Timothy Gilligan of Parma Municipal Court told Hayne during her Nov. 28 sentencing.
A recording of the incident shows Hayne berating Emily Russell for nearly a minute at the restaurant’s cash register. Russell appears calm and offers her a phone number to call. Hayne looks as though she may leave, but then turns and throws her food on Russell before storming out.
Russell, speaking with The Washington Post this week, said she had to complete her four-hour shift with food on her face and in her hair because no one was able to relieve her. The food was around 200 degrees and she went to the emergency room once her shift ended.
Hayne apologized for her actions in court but also appeared to defend her response, telling the judge that the food she received was “disgusting-looking.”
“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” Judge Gilligan told her, according to WJW.
“If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting-looking,” she responded.
“I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail,” the judge replied.
Hayne, under the terms of her sentence, will pay a fine and work at least 20 hours a week at a fast food restaurant for two months in exchange for 60 days’ jail credit. She will still have to serve 30 days in jail, as part of her original 180-day sentence, which had 90 days suspended.
Russell told the Post that she’s happy with the judge’s sentence.
Hayne gets to walk in her shoes and “got exactly what she deserved,” Russell said.
“Everyone has bad days, but it should never come to a point where you have to mistreat a human being,” she said.